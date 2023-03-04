WATCH

S7 E7 | DC Family x Smoke Champs

02:27:25
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  03.04.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are joined by Capone, Supa Cindy, the Smoke Champs crew and more to discuss a variety of topics, including Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII reveal, Willie D being left out of the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute, and Keith Murray feeling slighted by N.O.R.E. Watch!

Drink Champs
Watch
Award Shows
Grammys
NFL
Rap
Sports
Super Bowl

