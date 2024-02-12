Fans on social media were more than pleased with Usher's Super Bowl halftime show and its surprise guests
Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and other big names joined in on the celebration.
After much hype and speculation, Usher took to the middle of Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. In addition to belting out classics like “Caught Up,” “Burn,” and “U Don’t Have to Call,” the Atlanta icon was joined by Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South marching band during the 15-minute extravaganza.
After the big performance (which can be watched in its entirety on YouTube), scores of people jumped on social media to share their thoughts on what they witnessed. “Do you know the level of skill it takes to steadily hold your position AND hit choreographed movement in sync on roller skates?!” asked Twitter user RayLoveJr_. Another user, PelsOfWisdom, wrote, “No cap, Usher delivered a top five all-time Super Bowl halftime show. He had the hits, the guest appearances, the choreography, the marching band, flawless transitions, [and] ROLLERSKATING! That performance was undeniable.”
Those who had critiques about Usher’s set were met with plenty of hilarious responses, including one from sheistyler. “Y’all aren’t even top performers at your desk job and have the nerve to criticize Usher. Please,” the user tweeted. Even Swizz Beatz took fans to task over concerns about Keys’ inclusion.
“Y’all talking about the wrong d**n thing!” the decorated producer wrote on Instagram. “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! Congrats [to] Usher and my love Alicia Keys… We don’t do negative vibes on this side, we make history!”
Check out plenty of other tweets from those who watched Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show. In related news, the R&B legend recently added dates for his upcoming “Past Present Future Tour.” You can also check out the full schedule for that below.
Gen Z: this Usher got any hits?— Celeste Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) February 12, 2024
Millenials: Yeah!
Usher switching from confession to let it burn at the #SuperBowl2024 was a total beauty crafted in perfection— Abdul and his Ancestors. (@Ib4thson) February 12, 2024
Just caught up with the Half Time Show 😭😭😭😭 soooooo good bobbed my head for a solid 10 mins Usher still got moves 🔥 #SuperBowl 🫶🏻🫶🏻— Jen Beattie MBE (@jbeattie91) February 12, 2024
Okay but…Usher opened the show with Caught Up.— Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) February 12, 2024
Not OMG.
Not love in this club pt. 1.
Not DJ got us falling in love again.
Black famous ass “caught up”.
Ima need for us to revisit that b/c we didn’t give it the response rooted in niggatry enough for me. #SuperBowl
Usher’s superbowl performance 🤯🚀❤️ ….. bring back so much memories! Man is GOATED!!— Davido (@davido) February 12, 2024
I don’t think ppl give enough credit to how hard the level of performing Bey and Usher do, is. They use all their muscles like all the time. For every single show. And they both go on these insane fitness regimens. It’s actually not healthy but that’s a convo for another day— The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) February 12, 2024
And did it all without lip syncing. There was no track. @usher brought ATL, Black culture and artistry to the world last night. He left nothing on that stage. The athleticism alone to dance, rollerblade, perform at that level & hit every note is masterful #SuperBowl https://t.co/qE0dwp2Vjz— Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 12, 2024
My manager just said he didn’t care about the halftime show cause Usher hasn’t been relevant for 20 years. I replied “that’s how you know it’s two Americas" and just walked away— A Girl Has No Name (@Nyx_19) February 12, 2024
Loved it!!!!!!!! So proud of my @Usher. Incredible choices. We knew. He delivered. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) February 12, 2024
The first few notes of Yeah are like sleeper agent trigger words that activate older millennials— Amy A (@lolennui) February 12, 2024
