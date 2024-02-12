After much hype and speculation, Usher took to the middle of Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. In addition to belting out classics like “Caught Up,” “Burn,” and “U Don’t Have to Call,” the Atlanta icon was joined by Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Ludacris, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South marching band during the 15-minute extravaganza.

After the big performance (which can be watched in its entirety on YouTube), scores of people jumped on social media to share their thoughts on what they witnessed. “Do you know the level of skill it takes to steadily hold your position AND hit choreographed movement in sync on roller skates?!” asked Twitter user RayLoveJr_. Another user, PelsOfWisdom, wrote, “No cap, Usher delivered a top five all-time Super Bowl halftime show. He had the hits, the guest appearances, the choreography, the marching band, flawless transitions, [and] ROLLERSKATING! That performance was undeniable.”

Those who had critiques about Usher’s set were met with plenty of hilarious responses, including one from sheistyler. “Y’all aren’t even top performers at your desk job and have the nerve to criticize Usher. Please,” the user tweeted. Even Swizz Beatz took fans to task over concerns about Keys’ inclusion.

“Y’all talking about the wrong d**n thing!” the decorated producer wrote on Instagram. “Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium? Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! Congrats [to] Usher and my love Alicia Keys… We don’t do negative vibes on this side, we make history!”

Check out plenty of other tweets from those who watched Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show. In related news, the R&B legend recently added dates for his upcoming “Past Present Future Tour.” You can also check out the full schedule for that below.