Earlier today (Feb. 7), Entertainment Weekly published an interview with Usher, who provided details on his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. In the feature, he revealed that was able to score 15 minutes for his performance after only being allowed 13.

“I can’t explain why, but it’s a funny thing that I was able to do and craft,” the R&B star told the publication. “That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency.”

Usher also revealed that he took some notes from Rihanna‘s halftime show, which took place during Super Bowl LVII in 2023. “Rihanna’s [show] was fire because of the choreography and the way they did something that felt like a concert,” he explained. “It actually was a great deal of inspiration [for] how I began to think of my show. If you ever came to my residency, it was all about being immersed — being immersed in an experience that is all of these things that wouldn’t necessarily go together.”