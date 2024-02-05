Usher has been named the face of SKIMS‘ latest menswear campaign. Revealed today (Feb. 5), the partnership arrived ahead of the artist’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance and his ninth studio LP, COMING HOME.

The collaboration will feature a special limited-edition album release available exclusively via SKIMS’ website. It’s expected to include a bonus track titled “Naked.” Meanwhile, photographer Donna Trope captured Usher wearing SKIMS’ Men Stretch 5” Boxer Brief in Midnight Blue. Other new colorways include Stone, Military and Oxblood.

The Dallas-born artist shared his enthusiasm in a press statement: “When I was asked to partner with SKIMS Mens, I was so humbled,” he said. “Kim [Kardashian has] been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense.”

“Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS supporting the release of my new album, COMING HOME,” the R&B legend continued. “With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential. SKIMS is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

SKIMS ventured into menswear in October 2023, aligning with the NBA and showcasing stars like Neymar Jr. and Patrick Mahomes. Usher joins a diverse list of celebrities in SKIMS campaigns, including PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, SZA and Cardi B.

COMING HOME will hit streaming platforms on Friday (Feb. 9). It spans 20 songs with guest appearances from Latto, BTS’ Jungkook, The-Dream, Pheelz, H.E.R., 21 Savage and Summer Walker. Pre-release singles include “Good Good,” “Risk It All,” “Ruin” and “Standing Next to You.”

Additionally, Usher will perform at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday (Feb. 11). So far, the singer hasn’t revealed any special guests or hinted at his setlist.