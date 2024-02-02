Today (Feb. 2), Usher dropped off a new single titled “Ruin,” which was produced by and features Nigerian talent Pheelz. The track sees the Atlanta icon reflecting on a past relationship that set the standard for all others.

“Babe, you broke me and took your time with it/ Babe, you gave me all these memories that I regret/ All I can do is congratulate/ You ruined me for everybody/ Yeah, you ruined me for everybody/ Wake up in the mornin’/ A different girl be on my line/ Constantly be callin’ every day, I still decline/ See? This exactly what you did/ You ruined me for everybody…”

“Ruin” boasts a matching clip that was directed by Dave Meyers and shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro. The clip shows Usher traversing through his expansive estate while getting intimate with a love interest, catching vibes with his chef and spending quality time with his daughter. In addition to a cameo from Pheelz for his contribution, the entire video is full of choreographed dance moves.

“Ruin” is the latest from Usher’s ninth studio LP, Coming Home, which arrives Feb. 9. Two days after that album makes landfall, the R&B veteran will take to the stage as the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LVIII.

“I’m very fortunate to have gotten that call from JAY-Z that it was time, and of course, I was ready, and I am ready for it,” he said about his upcoming performance in an interview with HuffPost. “I can tell you that you should expect a celebration, a celebration of life for those people who are not able to be here with me for this performance. I’m going to be celebrating for them.”

Press play on “Ruin” and check out the full tracklisting for Coming Home below.