High school dance team impresses Usher fans with concert tribute
The Los Osos High School varsity dance troop has been receiving praise from Usher fans for viral performance ahead of the singer’s Super Bowl show.
The world has yet to see what Usher has in store for his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, but if it is anything like the jaw-dropping performance by a California high school dance team, then fans are in for an even bigger treat.
The Los Osos High School varsity dance troop has been recieving praise from the singer’s legion of fans as video footage of their production paying tribute to Usher has gone viral. In the clips, the teenagers are seen inside their school gym pulling off what is best described as an epic show with top-notch choreography, wardrobe changes, an elevated stage and more.
More than two dozen students were dispersed across the gym floor and in the stands as the set list covered some of the superstar’s biggest hits like “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Party,” “Lil’ Freak,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Yeah!” and “Burn.” The production was shared in its entirety by the team on social media this week but was filmed on Dec. 29.
Some of the reactions include one person who wrote, “Now, how the h**l [is] Usher gonna top this for his own d**n performance?” A second person commented, “When things like this are done in honor of you, that’s when you can accept being called a legend.”
On Friday (Jan. 12), Usher dropped his first teaser for the highly anticipated halftime show. The promo reel is a montage of fans singing his songs, the entertainer on stage, at video shoots and performing at his since-concluded Las Vegas residency, and a handful of cameos from celebrities. He captioned the minute-long visualizer as “[One] performance. [Thirty] years in the making.”
News that the chart-topping artist was next up to helm the Super Bowl halftime show was confirmed after months of speculation and fan campaigns in September. Game day is Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. To the delight of many, the announcement was made much more grand when Usher revealed his long-awaited ninth studio album, Coming Home, will be released ahead of his performance on Feb. 9.
Though not confirmed, fans are also bracing for a world tour announcement to be revealed at the conclusion of what is certain to be an unforgettable display of showmanship.
