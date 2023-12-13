On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Jodeci announced that they will be heading to Las Vegas for a 2024 residency. Dubbed “The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency,” the live performance run will kick off in March at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The move will see the North Carolina group following in the footsteps of the Wu-Tang Clan and Adele, both of whom will hold residencies in Sin City next year.
It’s been eight years since DeVante Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo delivered their fourth studio LP, The Past, the Present, the Future, a 12-song effort with additional contributions from Timbaland, B.o.B, Mila J, Liana Banks, and more. That album earned a top 40 placement on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.
Back in May, Dalvin spoke on remaining together decades after their inception. “Well, the misconception is [we’re] broke. We never broke up,” he said in an interview with VIBE. “We went off and did separate things, but, you know, had to get our business together. Right? Focus and refocus. It’s cool. We’re having fun. It’s doing what we love doing, being around each other.”
K-Ci added, “That’s one thing about Jodeci. Even when we wasn’t around doing stuff, doing separate stuff, we always had each other’s support. Dalvin did his thing solo. K-Ci and JoJo. The guys, they stuck by us, me and JoJo, and when DeVante do his solo thing. At the end of the day, it’s still Jodeci.”
Check out the full schedule for Jodeci’s Las Vegas residency below.
“The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency” 2024 dates
Friday, March 15
Saturday, March 16
Wednesday, March 20
Saturday, March 23
Sunday, March 24
Friday, July 5
Saturday, July 6
Wednesday, July 10
Friday, July 12
Saturday, July 13
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Tems returns with new single "Not An Angel"
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Usher and H.E.R. team up for "Risk It All" single
KAYTRANADA drops off 'Lover/Friend' EP
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Tyla announces 2024 world tour dates
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD
At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Ludacris & Will Packer on celebrating Black Christmas films with 'Dashing Through the Snow'
Join Kennedy Rue on “REVOLT Black News Weekly” as she dives into the world of Black entertainment in 2023. In this episode, we welcome the iconic Ludacris, celebrated producer Will Packer, and renowned director Tim Story. Together, they explore the cultural shifts in Hollywood, emphasizing the importance of Black representation in holiday films. The discussion highlights ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ a Christmas movie that celebrates Black joy and tackles deeper themes of faith and childhood trauma. Watch!
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!