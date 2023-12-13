Back in May, Dalvin spoke on remaining together decades after their inception. “Well, the misconception is [we’re] broke. We never broke up,” he said in an interview with VIBE. “We went off and did separate things, but, you know, had to get our business together. Right? Focus and refocus. It’s cool. We’re having fun. It’s doing what we love doing, being around each other.”

K-Ci added, “That’s one thing about Jodeci. Even when we wasn’t around doing stuff, doing separate stuff, we always had each other’s support. Dalvin did his thing solo. K-Ci and JoJo. The guys, they stuck by us, me and JoJo, and when DeVante do his solo thing. At the end of the day, it’s still Jodeci.”

Check out the full schedule for Jodeci’s Las Vegas residency below.

“The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency” 2024 dates

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Wednesday, March 20

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13