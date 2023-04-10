Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Hit-making R&B group Jodeci announced over a year ago that they were getting back together after signing a new record deal. Now, as the weather starts to heat up and people begin to make their warm weather plans, the “Freek’n You” crooners revealed that they’ll be outside this summer too. Yesterday (April 9), they shared on Instagram that they’re going on tour — and they’re bringing some special guests along with them.

“Y’all asked for it… Here we come,” Mr. Dalvin said in the video seen below. The “Summer Block Party Tour” will be supported by SWV and Dru Hill as opening acts with other names yet to be revealed. For JoJo, it’s an exciting chance to connect with fans decades after their debut. His brother K-Ci agreed. “Can’t wait to see y’all,” he chimed in. “Jodeci for life, baby.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jodeci (@jodeci)

All four founding members of the group will be taking the stage together later this year. Dates and cities have yet to be unveiled, but eager fans can get a head start and sign up now for an exclusive presale code for Monday, April 24. General on-sale opens on Friday, April 28.

Jodeci announced in December 2021 that they were getting back together after inking a deal with P Music Group. “We’ve come a long way,” K-Ci said of the reunion. “It’s a blessing to be back together and give our fans what they’ve been asking for.” In 2022, they joined New Edition’s “The Culture Tour” as a supporting act alongside Charlie Wilson.

Their first performance back as one group will be on May 12 at Mary J. Blige’s second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit set to take place in Atlanta. It remains unclear if the show will be a part of the “Summer Block Party Tour” or a teaser for what’s to come later this summer. But when it comes to Blige giving a stage to her ex, K-Ci, she told V-103 that it’s all water under the bridge between them. “Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, we’re a family, and we helped each other in a lot of ways. So regardless of whatever our little beef was back in the day, we were young, but now we’re all grown,” the Queen of Hip Hop Soul said. “At the end of the day, I’m a fan of Jodeci. We realize how important we are to each other.”

