Today (Nov. 24), HipHopDX shared a snippet from a new interview with Swizz Beatz, who is currently promoting his “Drive With Swizz Beatz” series alongside his son, Nasir Dean. In the clip, the legendary producer was asked about the possibility of another posthumous DMX album.

“Well, the first album wasn’t posthumous. The first album he actually did, and produced, and had all of the direction. A lot of people wanted to see X go harder, stronger. They even blamed me for it. But it’s actually what he wanted to do,” he said, referring to 2021’s Exodus, which was released a month after DMX’s passing. “He was like, ‘Yo, I don’t wanna shoot up and kill everybody in a verse, that’s not what I’m doing.’ He was preparing to go to the next level and do TV shows — like what we’re doing on the family-oriented side — and he was preparing to graduate his brand.”