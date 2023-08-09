Swizz Beatz jokingly clowned his wife, Alicia Keys, by claiming that her Caucasian side revealed itself following an odd request she made while they were in the club.

The Grammy Award-winning record producer recently hopped on Instagram to tell a story about the time Keys ordered carrots instead of a drink during their night out. “Y’all be thinking I’m crazy when I talk about this white side stuff,” he began while in the car with the “Girl on Fire” singer by his side. “Let me tell you what this one done did now. So, we in the club, chilling, music, everything’s going fine. It’s amazing. Everybody’s ordering what they’re ordering. And the waitress asked her if she wanted a drink. She says, ‘No, do you have some carrots?’”

Keys, who is half Black and half Italian, chimed in and said, “I was hungry!” Swizz Beatz then continued in disbelief, “She tried to order carrots in the godd**n club!” She added, “They had food in the club and they didn’t have food I could eat. I wanted to eat something that was going to be good for me. I’m on tour and I’m doing things, and I want to be a certain way.”

“That’s that white side stuff. You ordering carrots in the club. Guys, is that not the white side? Carrots?!” Swizz Beatz laughed. He captioned the clip, “The white side is in full effect again!! [Carrots and farmer emojis] Alicia Keys, carrots in the club??? Where we at? Club Vegan? [Shrugs emojis].” See the full clip below: