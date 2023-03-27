Photo: Sean Zanni/ Contributor via Getty Imahes
By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Swizz Beatz has gifted his wife, Alicia Keys, the new limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

On Sunday (March 26), the record producer posted a picture on Instagram of the Grammy Award-winning singer sitting in the backseat of the car. “Keys open doors. Long live @virgilabloh. Gifts from the kids to the queen always,” Swizz Beatz captioned the post.

Alicia Keys, whose birthday was on Jan. 25, posted a full video of the gift unveiling on her Instagram page. “It’s crazy,” she said multiple times in the clip, shocked. “The wheels… Boys, thank you. Oh my gosh. Woah.” Her caption reads, “Maybach Sundays. I finally got to see my [birthday] gift from the kids and my hubby. RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece woooowwww.” The couple has been married since 2010 and have two sons together, Egypt Daoud Dean, 12, and Genesis Ali Dean, 8.

The “Girl on Fire” singer isn’t the only one with the new black and chrome luxury car. Lil Baby also recently added the masterpiece to his car collection. “‘Virgil’ Maybach So Sweeeet,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 model was unveiled at a car show last December and was designed by Abloh, before his death in November of 2021 death, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz’s chief design officer Gorden Wagener, according to Dezeen. There will only be 152 units of the car available next month.

“Virgil was a creative that all of us here at Mercedes-Benz hugely admired. Between the innovations possible within the Mercedes-Benz teams and Virgil’s unique capacity as a cultural visionary, the opportunity was really to redefine what a fashion and automotive collaboration could look like,” Wagener told the media outlet.

