Over the past few weeks, the entire country has been tuned into the University of Colorado Buffaloes, the Deion Sanders-led football squad who currently stand undefeated in the 2023 season. This past Saturday (Sept. 16), Lil Wayne was amongst the many big names who traveled to Boulder to witness the team’s double overtime win against the Colorado State Rams. In posts shared on social media, Weezy F. could be seen performing for the crowd during a pre-kickoff event and taking part in the Buffaloes’ walkout entrance.
Today (Sept. 21), Billboard published an interview with Lil Wayne that saw him giving his take on Coach Prime‘s success thus far.
“I never doubt Unc,” said the Young Money head honcho. “I would never doubt him. I think if you were to ask me that question before the season or even before that day I walked in there, I think I probably would have said the same thing. I would have said I could see them at 3-0. I spoke to him that night [when I visited him in February], and his confidence was through the roof, past the stars and the moon.”
In a video that was recorded during the aforementioned visit, Sanders gave Wayne a firsthand tour of the team’s facilities — a moment that left the New Orleans legend in complete awe. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man!” Wayne could be heard saying. “It’ll be hard for a n**ga to feel bad after a loss up in here. I’m telling you that right now.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Sanders addressed his critics following Colorado’s victory over Texas Christian University earlier this month. “We’re gonna continuously be questioned because we’re going to continue to do things that have never been done. That’s the way our life has presented itself,” the former NFL star stated. “We do things that have never been done, and that makes people uncomfortable.”
