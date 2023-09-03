Deion Sanders is turning naysayers into believers one win at a time following the University of Colorado Boulder’s victory over Texas Christian University in his NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision debut.
The former NFL standout has faced months of critics doubting his coaching abilities and roster of new recruits after making the jump from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, where he led Jackson State University to back-to-back titles as head coach.
On Saturday (Sept. 2), he shut down chatter about his team being an underdog that did not stand a chance at winning against TCU when the scoreboard read 45-42. The Fort Worth school was ranked No. 3 when it lost to the University of Georgia during the College Football Playoff title game in January. Colorado was ranked among the worst teams, but it came out of the gate this season playing prime-time football. And the only people who are surprised are the doubters.
“We’re gonna continuously be questioned because we’re going to continue to do things that have never been done. That’s the way our life has presented itself,” said Sanders in a post-game press conference. “We do things that have never been done, and that makes people uncomfortable.”
The two-time Super Bowl winner added, “When you see a confident Black man sitting up here talking his talk, walking his walk, coaching 75 percent African Americans in the locker room, that’s kind of threatening. Oh, they don’t like that. But guess what? We gone consistently do what we do because I’m here and ain’t going nowhere, and I’m ’bout to get comfortable in a minute.”
Saturday’s game also proved especially monumental for Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, who broke the university’s passing record. “For real? Shedeur Sanders? From an HBCU? The one that played at Jackson last year? The one you asked me why would I give him the starting job?” mockingly asked Deion to onlooking reporters. Shedeur transferred from JSU when his dad accepted the head coaching gig for the Buffaloes. In his debut as the star quarterback, he carried out a 510-yard passing performance, shattering the 474-yard record set in 2011 by Tyler Hansen.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Quincy Brown vs. Kendall Kyndall | 'Receipts'
On this episode of “Receipts,” Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall go head-to-head as they attempt to uncover the unexpected passions of seemingly ordinary shoppers. Watch now! Presented by Walmart.
How Alrick "Butta" Augustine is using his love for running to uplift the Black community | 'Grit & Grace'
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Lorenzo Lewis on tackling mental health stigma in the Black Community with The Confess Project
On this special “Stand Up For” segment, presented by State Farm, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” dives deep into the mental health crisis affecting the Black community with Lorenzo Lewis, founder of The Confess Project.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.