Elementary school hallway
Photo: SolStock/Contributor via Getty Images

A Florida school required permission from parents to read a book by a Black author to students

The Miami-Dade County Public School District has since responded after receiving backlash over the situation.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

A Florida school is under fire after a controversial permission slip went viral on Twitter during Black History Month. On Monday (Feb. 12), a user named Chuck Walter shared a photo of a form from Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The document requested consent from parents to allow students to “participate and listen to a book written by an African-American.” According to The Guardian, Walter is a parent of Coral Way K-8 Center, which is described as “the nation’s first bilingual school” on its official website.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), ABC News reported that Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres met with administrators to address the viral tweet. “There is absolutely no need for any parent permission slip. Absolutely none,” he said during a hearing over the incident. “[There will be] an ongoing process to make sure that we seek the clarity that’s required to make sure that we only use parent permission slips for when they’re needed.”

A representative from the school district also stated, “[We] realize that the description of the event may have caused confusion, and we are working with our schools to reemphasize the importance of clarity for parents in describing activities/events that would require parental permission.”

Earlier this month, another Miami institution, IPrep Academy, landed in controversy over a similar situation. Jill Peeling spoke to WPLG Local 10 about a permission slip asking parents to take part in “class and school-wide presentations showcasing the achievements and recognizing the rich and diverse traditions, histories, and innumerable contributions of the Black communities.”

“I was shocked,” Peeling told the outlet. “I’m concerned. I’m concerned as a citizen.” In response, Miami-Dade County School Board Member Steve Gallon said that the policy is “an extension of the Parental Bill Of Rights.” “We have to implement the rules that are adopted by the State Board of Education, but we cannot throw the baby out with the bath water, and we have to square some obligations we have to academic freedom,” Gallon explained.

