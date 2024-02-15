A Florida school is under fire after a controversial permission slip went viral on Twitter during Black History Month. On Monday (Feb. 12), a user named Chuck Walter shared a photo of a form from Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The document requested consent from parents to allow students to “participate and listen to a book written by an African-American.” According to The Guardian, Walter is a parent of Coral Way K-8 Center, which is described as “the nation’s first bilingual school” on its official website.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), ABC News reported that Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres met with administrators to address the viral tweet. “There is absolutely no need for any parent permission slip. Absolutely none,” he said during a hearing over the incident. “[There will be] an ongoing process to make sure that we seek the clarity that’s required to make sure that we only use parent permission slips for when they’re needed.”

A representative from the school district also stated, “[We] realize that the description of the event may have caused confusion, and we are working with our schools to reemphasize the importance of clarity for parents in describing activities/events that would require parental permission.”