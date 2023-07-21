Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the latest person to speak out against Florida Board of Education’s recent decision on teaching Black history in schools.

On Thursday (July 20), the Howard University graduate spoke at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s 56th national convention in Indianapolis. Harris referred to the southern state’s new standards during her speech as a gaslighting attempt. “Speaking of our children, extremists pass book bans to prevent them from learning our true history – book bans in this year of our Lord 2023,” she said. “And while they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history.”

Harris continued, “Just yesterday, in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”