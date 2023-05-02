As mass shootings continue to become a growing threat in America, one school district in Michigan has come up with a new approach to keeping its students safe. Faculty members have decided to place a ban on all backpacks for the remainder of the academic year to try and curb the chance of violence.

In an article published by The New York Post today (May 2), the outlet notes that last week, the Flint Board of Education voted unanimously to ban all bookbags. Superintendent Kevelin Jones shared a memo with parents, claiming even “clear backpacks do not completely fix this issue.” Jones continued, “By banning backpacks altogether and adding an increased security presence across the district, we can better control what is being brought into our buildings.” The decision became effective yesterday (May 1).

For those wondering how students with personal care items such as feminine hygiene products, keys, phones and other necessary valuables will adjust to the new rule, the superintendent clarified that “small purses” or “clear” items like gym bags or lunch boxes “will be allowed within reason.” Those belongings are also subject to random searches. After noting that firearms can be disassembled and hidden, the letter to Flint families added, “This is a difficult decision, but it is one that will immediately benefit our district and the safety of those we serve. This has been approved by the Flint Board of Education, the district’s administration and principals, with support from the Flint Police Department and other safety advocates.”

“We have thought long and hard about this decision, knowing that it will impact how scholars and families prepare for their days and operations in the classroom. However, based on the issues we continue to see across the country regarding school safety, we believe that this is the best solution for those we serve. We apologize for any inconvenience that this policy will have on our scholars and families, but when it comes to the safety of our school community, we will not take any chances,” Jones admitted.