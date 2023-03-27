As news continues to spread about the deadly mass shooting that took place at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee today (March 27), politicians both locally and throughout the nation are responding to the violent attack.

“Chuck [and] I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, [and] local officials, [and] we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected,” Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted in response to the senseless attack. Seven people, including the suspect, were killed in today’s mass shooting. Police confirmed the attacker was a 28-year-old woman who entered the private Christian school and claimed the lives of three children and three adults.

The names of today’s casualties have yet to be released as the investigation is ongoing. “I am absolutely disgusted learning about the Nashville school shooting which has left three children dead. My generation has grown up in a country where mass shootings are normal,” John Burrows, a politician running for Congress in California wrote on social media. Bill Hagerty, a United States Senator for Tennessee, added, “Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I’m grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials [and] available to anyone needing assistance.”

Officials confirmed that the three adults killed were staff members at the school and all relatives of the victims have been notified. “Right now I will refrain from saying the ages, other than to say, I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. He added that it is believed that the suspect attended the school at one point, but Drake did not clarify when that may have been, per CBS News. She was shot and killed by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 27, 2023

Just now: President Biden calls the school shooting in Nashville “sick” and demanded Congress to pass his assault weapons ban. I’m grateful to have a president who actually cares about lives & is committed to banning assault weapons. Republicans, wake up and act. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 27, 2023

I am absolutely disgusted learning about the Nashville school shooting which has left three children dead. My generation has grown up in a country where mass shootings are normal. Time and time again, children are put in danger because our representatives refuse to protect us.… — John Burrows (@JohnBurrowsCA) March 27, 2023

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act?” – White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, responding to today’s shooting in Nashville pic.twitter.com/D85ZncUQPy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 27, 2023

I know I'm supposed to tweet all day about today’s school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. With three kids and three adults shot and killed. Just like I was supposed to write about the 11 other school shootings this year alone. But f*ck it. I refuse. We all know… pic.twitter.com/rkE4gdG1Qd — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 27, 2023