By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

As news continues to spread about the deadly mass shooting that took place at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee today (March 27), politicians both locally and throughout the nation are responding to the violent attack.

“Chuck [and] I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, [and] local officials, [and] we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected,” Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted in response to the senseless attack. Seven people, including the suspect, were killed in today’s mass shooting. Police confirmed the attacker was a 28-year-old woman who entered the private Christian school and claimed the lives of three children and three adults.

The names of today’s casualties have yet to be released as the investigation is ongoing. “I am absolutely disgusted learning about the Nashville school shooting which has left three children dead. My generation has grown up in a country where mass shootings are normal,” John Burrows, a politician running for Congress in California wrote on social media. Bill Hagerty, a United States Senator for Tennessee, added, “Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I’m grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials [and] available to anyone needing assistance.”

Officials confirmed that the three adults killed were staff members at the school and all relatives of the victims have been notified. “Right now I will refrain from saying the ages, other than to say, I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. He added that it is believed that the suspect attended the school at one point, but Drake did not clarify when that may have been, per CBS News. She was shot and killed by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Black man thrown out of Temecula CRT school board meeting after being told to "leave the country"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Taxstone convicted of manslaughter for 2016 shooting at T.I. concert

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023
