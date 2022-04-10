Miami-Dade County has become one of the most unaffordable places to live in the U.S., according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Friday (April 8), the Miami-Dade mayor declared the housing affordability situation as a “crisis,” as she unveiled her plan to address the matter.

Local rents in the South Florida district have increased over 30% in the last year, according to data the mayor revealed. The issue not only affects local residents; it also affects businesses in the area that have a tough time retaining workers.

Statistics via Realtor.com show the median rent for properties with two or fewer bedrooms in the Miami metro area ballooned to $2,850, in 2021, which is a 49.8% increase from the previous year.

That’s why Mayor Levine Cava has announced an executive directive in addition to $13 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance program (ERAP) to support eligible residents facing hardships due to rent hikes across the County.

“Miami-Dade is where the American Dream is in full swing, but over the past year, we have become one of the most unaffordable regions in which to live – stifling that opportunity for many and hurting our working families,” Mayor Cava explained. “We are experiencing an affordability crisis in our communities, and so I am acting to provide Miami-Dade residents with the immediate relief they deserve.

“My administration is working tirelessly to find solutions to make housing affordable for all residents, including alternative funding options for developers, incentivizing more sustainable construction, and making it easier to build in our County. We will continue working until we are confident that all of our residents have access to affordable, quality, and secure housing.”

Mayor Cava also announced an upcoming Mayors meeting to collaborate on affordability solutions across the county. She said that mayors from across the county’s 34 municipalities will convene to identify potential solutions and make a countywide commitment to providing equitable and affordable housing for residents.

Rent relief is currently available for eligible applicants via miamidade.gov.

“We won’t stop until every resident has access to quality, affordable, and secure housing,” Mayor Levine Cava tweeted after her press conference.