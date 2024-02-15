In celebration of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Drake decided to surprise everyone with a new video for “Rich Baby Daddy,” a collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA. The clip, which was mostly filmed in a home video format, saw Drake and Sexyy Red playing as soon-to-be-parents. SZA was also prominent in the six-minute-clip filled with laughable moments throughout — including a lively hospital scene during and after the birth of the child.

Unsurprisingly, many on social media had more than plenty to say about the OVO star’s self-directed video. “Drake kissing Sexyy Red’s baby bump is taking me out,” wrote Twitter user NATERERUN, while MrXoppi provided a more detailed review. “Drake and SZA always bring something new to the table, and it’s intriguing to see such a raw moment like Sexyy Red’s water breaking being portrayed in a music video,” he tweeted. “It certainly pushes the boundaries of storytelling in the genre.” Even Sexyy Red played along by asking fans if it would be wrong to put her Canadian counterpart on child support.