Drake and Sexyy Red
Twitter reacts to Drake and Sexyy Red hilariously embarking on parenthood in "Rich Baby Daddy" video

The clip is the latest from Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ album.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2024

In celebration of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Drake decided to surprise everyone with a new video for “Rich Baby Daddy,” a collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA. The clip, which was mostly filmed in a home video format, saw Drake and Sexyy Red playing as soon-to-be-parents. SZA was also prominent in the six-minute-clip filled with laughable moments throughout — including a lively hospital scene during and after the birth of the child.

Unsurprisingly, many on social media had more than plenty to say about the OVO star’s self-directed video. “Drake kissing Sexyy Red’s baby bump is taking me out,” wrote Twitter user NATERERUN, while MrXoppi provided a more detailed review. “Drake and SZA always bring something new to the table, and it’s intriguing to see such a raw moment like Sexyy Red’s water breaking being portrayed in a music video,” he tweeted. “It certainly pushes the boundaries of storytelling in the genre.” Even Sexyy Red played along by asking fans if it would be wrong to put her Canadian counterpart on child support.

In an interview with Billboard, Sexyy Red explained how her inclusion on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” led to the creation of the Gordo, Klahr, LIOHN, BNYX, TheLoudPack, and UV Killin Em-produced offering. “Me and Drake already was cool ever since he brought me on his tour,” she explained. “We talked about doing songs, then he put SZA on it.”

“Rich Baby Daddy” was taken from Drake’s eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, which arrived in October 2023 with additional contributions from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, and more. One month after its initial release, fans were treated to a deluxe upgrade — dubbed the Scary Hours Edition — that contained six Hip Hop-heavy cuts.

Check out “Rich Baby Daddy” and other Twitter reactions below.

Revolt - New Episodes