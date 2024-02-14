Nelly, K. Michelle, and Lil Nas X
Photo: Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images, Manny Carabel/Contributor via Getty Images, and Venla Shalin/Contributor via Getty Images

15 rap and R&B artists who took a deep dive into country music

REVOLT put together a list of several artists who fully immersed themselves in the Southern genre.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Hip Hop and R&B aren’t strangers to the country music aethestic. From Kool Moe Dee’s “Wild Wild West” (and Will Smith‘s update of the same name) to Mary J. Blige’s “All That I Can Say,” urban artists have enjoyed taking on the cowboy persona and/or the outlaw mentalities of the Wild Wild West era. Musically, many have even collaborated with country stars while remaining within their respective realms (ex. B.o.B and Taylor Swift’s “Both Of Us”).

Still, certain talents have chosen to take things several steps further by creating actual country records, blurring the lines between genres as a result. Stars like Nelly and Snoop Dogg connected with country frontrunners to create Third Coast-inspired tunes, while soul icons like Toni Braxton and K. Michelle walked the dirt road alone. In 2022, Monica held her own with a rousing 2022 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards performance that provided viewers with a taste of her long-awaited country LP. Whatever the path chosen to dabble in the genre, these creations made a huge impact and further opened the door for more experimentation from the culture.

REVOLT put together a list of 15 individuals who dove into country music and its subgenres headfirst. Check it out below.

1. Nelly

Back in 2004, Nelly surprised some of his fanbase with “Over and Over,” a collaboration with Tim McGraw that ended up on the chart-topping album Suit. The St. Louis talent would later dive even further into the country genre with 2021’s Heartland, which was led by the Florida Georgia Line-assisted “Lil Bit.” Breland, Blanco Brown, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, and more contributed to the experimental effort.

2. LL Cool J

In 2013, the Queens heavyweight made a sharp right turn in his career by joining Brad Paisley on “Accidental Racist,” a song that was so widely panned — and fodder for jokes — that its official video was scrubbed off the face of the internet. Aside from its title, what made the collaboration so controversial was what amounted to a debate about the Confederate flag on wax.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” the “Mama Said Knock You Out” emcee revisited “Accidental Racist” and the negative response it received. “Everybody was mad at me and I understand their point of view, but… fast-forward and look at the shape the country is in, and you think about what me and him was attempting to do,” LL said to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

3. Justin Timberlake

In 2015, Pop&B staple Justin Timberlake joined Chris Stapleton (whose name will appear again on this list) at the 2015 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. While onstage, the two performed Stapleton’s well-received cover of the Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove-penned classic “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away.” A few years later, the two stars would reunite for the Man of the Woods collaboration “Say Something.”

4. Beyoncé

In the middle of Super Bowl LVIII, King Bey decided to steal the spotlight by shock-dropping two new singles from her forthcoming album, RENAISSANCE ACT II. The songs in question, “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” signaled the Houston talent’s latest foray into country music after her Lemonade standout “Daddy Lessons.” The tracks are also notable for contributions from Black musicians like pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph and Carolina Chocolate Drops banjoist Rhiannon Giddens.

5. Snoop Dogg

Snoop is certainly no stranger to experimenting outside of Hip Hop, which has helped him remain relevant as one of music’s most universally known champions.

In 2008, the Long Beach veteran recruited Everlast and Willie Nelson for the Ego Trip cut “My Medicine,” which served as a tribute to the late Johnny Cash. He would later team up with Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash, to remix the rockabilly classic “I Walk the Line.”

Snoop also stands out from his peers by being a CMA Awards nominee, thanks to his and Nelson’s “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.” He also collaborated with the likes of Paisley, Justin Champagne, and Trace Adkins throughout his decorated career.

6. Ludacris

In 2011, Ludacris was recruited by Jason Aldean — yes, that one — for a remix of the My Kinda Party single “Dirt Road Anthem.” The collaboration proved to be so much of a hit that the two performed the track live at the 2011 CMT Awards. Luda would later win a CMT trophy of his own for his contribution to Carrie Underwood’s “The Champion.”

7. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Featured on the Mo Thugs compilation, Family Scriptures Chapter II: Family Reunion, Krayzie Bone and Layzie Bone led a vivid country rap story, complete with a matching video that brought viewers to the Wild Wild West. Below, Krayzie provided some insight into how the unique collaboration came together.

8. T-Pain

Remember Stapleton’s rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey?” That iteration inspired T-Pain to create his own cover of the iconic cut, which was featured on the well-received On Top of the Covers EP. He would later perform that project and the aforementioned single in West Hollywood’s The Sun Rose on Sunset venue.

Outside of his own releases, T-Pain revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he also wrote songs for country artists, largely in secret. “I don’t need to be known for any of that. That’s fine,” he told the publication.

9. K. Michelle

K. Michelle has had no problem exuding her love for country music. On I’m The Problem, there was a bonus track titled “Tennessee,” a song that was reminiscent of classics like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Months prior to that release, she joined Champagne on the well-received “Country Love Song.” 2023 also saw the Memphis talent teaming up with Jelly Roll and the Fisk Jubilee Singers for “Love Can Build A Bridge,” which served as a tribute to the Judds.

“Country is something that I think is a lifestyle and it’s something that I do,” Michelle told VIBE. “So that’s always in me and it’s something that’s going to be presented.”

10. Toni Braxton

While Toni Braxton has never been a stranger to breaking genre barriers in her music, she didn’t try her hand with country until her seventh studio LP, Pulse. On that album, the songstress teamed up with late songwriter and producer Busbee for the track “If I Have To Wait,” which saw her pouring her heart over instrumentation provided by the likes of Jimmy Carter, Steve Brewster, and Bobby Terry, and Jeff King.

11. Bubba Sparxxx

Since 2001’s “Ugly,” Bubba Sparxxx has managed to maintain musical career success by incorporating Hip Hop with Southern elements. He perfected his niche of rapping over genre-bending production and connected with other hybrid stars like The Lacs, Rehab, and Colt Ford. On his fourth album, Pain Management, Sparxxx teamed up with country veteran Rodney Atkins for “Right.”

12. Lil Durk

In 2021, Lil Durk linked up with Morgan Wallen for “Broadway Girls.” Described as country drill, the 7220 track would become a platinum-certified smash hit that peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200. Two years later, Durk and Wallen struck gold a second time with the Almost Healed single “Stand By Me.”

13. Yelawolf

Just like Bubba Sparxxx, Yelawolf become well-known for infusing sounds from his rural upbringing into his Hip Hop style. Songs like “Country Rich” with DJ Paul, “Let’s Roll” with Kid Rock, and “Till It’s Gone” are just a few examples of the former Shady talent’s genre-bending efforts. In 2022, Yelawolf connected with Shooter Jennings, the son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, for the well-received Sometimes Y, proving his continued evolution as an all-around artist.

14. Everlast

Everlast was a true Hip Hop staple thanks to his ties to Ice-T’s Rhyme Syndicate and success as a member of House of Pain. Following the latter collective’s self-titled debut LP, the Los Angeles talent picked up a guitar and created 1998’s Whitey Ford Sings the Blues, a mix of rap, rock, and country, and was met with critical acclaim. He would go on to maintain success with similar releases like Eat at Whitey’s and White Trash Beautiful.

15. Lil Nas X

In 2018, Lil Nas X set the world on fire with “Old Town Road,” the record-breaking single that boasted a remix alongside Billy Ray Cyrus and helped to kick off recent debates about the definition of country music. In addition to being the fastest song to reach a diamond certification, the YoungKio-produced offering earned a slew of accolades, including an American Music Award and two Grammys.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Bubba Sparxxx
Country
Everlast
Justin Timberlake
K. Michelle
Lil Durk
Lil Nas X
Listicles
LL Cool J
Ludacris
Nelly
R&B
Rap
Snoop Dogg
T-Pain
Toni Braxton
Yelawolf

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

French Montana unveils new visual for "Blood Thicker Than Water"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

ScHoolboy Q says he's not adding any songs to streaming platforms until 'Blue Lips' is released

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Jermaine Dupri recruits Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for "This Lil' Game We Play" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Bryson Tiller drops off "Whatever She Wants" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

CMT host supports Beyoncé's choice to make country music: "That is so good for us"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

9 times Method Man stole the show with a feature verse

By Lauren 'Bobby Pen' Williams
  /  02.13.2024

Wu-Tang Clan reflects on their Hip Hop legacy in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Vince Staples explains the time and hard work that went into the creation of "The Vince Staples Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

GloRilla drops off new visual for "Yeah Glo!" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Usher is bringing his music to life in a TV show based on Black love in Atlanta

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.14.2024

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Brent Faiyaz's latest visual for "WYA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

French Montana unveils new visual for "Blood Thicker Than Water"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

ScHoolboy Q says he's not adding any songs to streaming platforms until 'Blue Lips' is released

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Lil Yachty announces 'Bad Cameo' album with James Blake

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2024

Jermaine Dupri recruits Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J for "This Lil' Game We Play" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Bryson Tiller drops off "Whatever She Wants" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

CMT host supports Beyoncé's choice to make country music: "That is so good for us"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

9 times Method Man stole the show with a feature verse

By Lauren 'Bobby Pen' Williams
  /  02.13.2024

Wu-Tang Clan reflects on their Hip Hop legacy in new interview

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Vince Staples explains the time and hard work that went into the creation of "The Vince Staples Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2024

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

GloRilla drops off new visual for "Yeah Glo!" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
View More

Trending
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
News

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
News

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

“I think a lot of that stuff isn’t the stuff that should be aired out like that,” said Chris Spencer when discussing the no-holds-barred interview Mo’Nique did on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

“Y’all got me f**ked up!” he jokingly said on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024
News

D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"

Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes