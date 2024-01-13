15 best songs featuring T-Pain, the auto-tune king
The auto-tune king, T-Pain, blesses every track he is featured on, effortlessly creating chart-toppers like “Buy U A Drank” and “Bartender.”
In the early 2000s, turning on the radio meant encountering the undisputed auto-tune king: T-Pain. Known for his hypnotizing vocals and unforgettable rhymes, the artist possessed qualities that could not be imitated.
Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida, T-Pain effortlessly created chart-toppers like “Buy U A Drank” and “Bartender.” Still, he chose not to be stingy with his talent, hopping on tracks with artists across different genres to give their records the type of flair that only he could provide.
Whether he delivered a full verse or just repeated the hook, T-Pain’s touch was often all that was needed to produce a hit that resonated across the airwaves and topped the charts for weeks on end.
Below, you’ll find a list of the top 15 songs that T-Pain has helped become legendary. Which one did you bump on repeat?
1. Kiss Kiss by Chris Brown
In 2007, Chris Brown and T-Pain joined forces to drop “Kiss Kiss,” a four-minute track about a romantic pursuit. Not only did T-Pain’s infectious vocals take over the hook, but he also provided a verse toward the end. The song’s catchiness, coupled with its futuristic beat and memorable ad-libs, played a pivotal role in keeping it at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks.
2. U And Dat by E-40
Dance music was essential in the 2000s. So, in ‘06, it took little to no time for “U And Dat” to claim its spot as a party anthem. The track revolved around the excitement of pursuing a woman with an amazing physique. E-40 and T-Pain took turns expressing their commitment to getting the girl of their dreams.
3. Bag of Money by Wale ft. Rick Ross and Meek Mill
Whenever T-Pain lends his melodious voice to a slow-paced beat, he makes it his own. While he only rendered the hook’s background vocals, T-Pain distinctly stood out amongst the Maybach Music artists Rick Ross, Wale and Meek Mill. The song, released in 2012, was about a beautiful woman whose qualities defy comparison to others.
4. Close to You by Dreezy
The soulful track “Close to You” emerged in 2016. Together, Dreezy and T-Pain vocalized about their desires for genuine love and a deep emotional connection, making the song a standout on both of their resumes. T-Pain’s auto-tuned singing glided effortlessly across the track, as he hit notes and carried melodies to deliver that perfect R&B sound.
5. Shawty by Plies
The synergy between Plies and T-Pain in 2007 was unlike any other. Both hailing from Florida, “Shawty” became an instant hit in the South. Fans quickly became obsessed with the song that talked about doing anything for a special lady. By March of 2008, the single became a platinum certified mastertone. In September of 2008, it was certified gold in digital sales.
6. Low by Flo Rida
For an impressive 40 weeks, “Low” was on the Billboard Top 100 Charts, with 10 weeks spent at No. 1. Fast forward to 2021, 14 years after its release, the song was certified diamond. The upbeat club banger had thousands copping Apple Bottom jeans and boots with fur. Not only did the record take over the radio, but it was also featured on several movies including The Karate Kid, Step Up 2: The Streets and Pitch Perfect 2.
7. Blame It by Jamie Foxx
In 2008, T-Pain loaned his auto-tune capabilities to Jamie Foxx on “Blame It.” The song’s upbeat tempo and message, mainly about having fun and blaming the liquor for your actions, helped make it a hit. The pair won the 2010 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
8. All I Do Is Win by DJ Khaled
“All I Do Is Win” was a star-studded record featuring Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross. Nonetheless, it was T-Pain’s voice on the hook that etched the track into the memory of the listeners. Despite being dropped in 2010, the song remains a cultural staple, often used when celebrating an accomplishment. For more than a decade, the motivating track has persuaded listeners to go as hard as they possibly can. In June of 2015, the record went triple platinum.
9. Got Money by Lil Wayne
“Got Money” was released in 2008. The hip hop anthem glorified hustlers, urging them to showcase their wealth as a testament to their hard work. With Lil Wayne’s relentless punchlines and T-Pain’s star-quality vocals, the song’s success was pretty much guaranteed.
10. Good Life by Kanye West
This record exudes positivity. Unveiled in 2007, Kanye West and T-Pain worked together to radiate feel-good vibes by using the calm beat and encouraging lyrics to fill listeners with the spirit of success and joy. In 2008, the single took home the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.
11. Boom by Snoop Dogg
“Boom” came out in 2011 and brought with it a vibrant and energetic beat. Snoop Dogg’s signature West Coast rap style intertwined seamlessly with T-Pain’s unmatched melodies on the dance record. The vibrant song was about partying with women and enjoying life with no worries.
12. The Boss by Rick Ross
Released in 2008, “The Boss” was dedicated to a life of luxury and having a refined taste for all things lavish. T-Pain’s quick hook added a melodic touch to Ross’s assertive verses, where he boasted about his extravagant lifestyle.
13. One More Drink by Ludacris
“One More Drink,” which came out in 2008, told the story of how having too much alcohol can cloud someone’s judgment. The entertaining song had a laid-back vibe, and the two Southern artists took advantage, delivering lyrics that were a bit out of the ordinary for hip hop songs.
14. I’m So Hood by DJ Khaled
“I’m So Hood” served a real purpose in the world of Hip Hop. While everyone’s circumstances are different, the DJ Khaled-produced song gave those known to the street life a feeling of notoriety. Trick Daddy, Plies and Rick Ross delivered raw lyrics about their lives while T-Pain echoed the song’s essence. The track remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of 25 weeks.
15. Shawty Get Loose by Lil Mama
Lil Mama’s “Shawty Get Loose” was released in 2008. The record, featuring Brown and T-Pain, had high-energy and a fast tempo. While T-Pain usually provides the hook for tracks, listeners got to hear him deliver nothing but bars that fit right in with the futuristic beat.
