Last Wednesday (Nov. 22), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Vultures” officially hit streaming platforms after a snippet of the track leaked the week prior. The song features Bump J and Lil Durk, the latter of which was removed and then added back at a later date.

According to an article published by TMZ today (Nov. 27), West is reportedly looking to buy Durk out of his contract with Alamo Records. The outlet claimed that CEO Todd Moscowitz refused to clear the “All My Life” artist for another record he worked on for the Yeezy designer’s forthcoming album. So far, neither party has confirmed or hinted at striking a possible deal.

Notably, Durk appeared on “Jonah” alongside Vory on West’s 2021 LP, Donda. During a May interview with DJ Akademiks, the Grammy-nominated musician revealed that West executive produced and contributed to an axed version of Almost Healed.

“I ain’t use it… He, like, tweaked with the beat. He put some vocals behind some beats. He played with a couple [of] records. I’ma say that, he played with a couple [of] records… He did some genius s**t,” Durk explained. “I had went to the hotel where he was at. He was actually in a good head space. I guess all the bulls**t that was going on with him was getting to him, but he was definitely in a good space.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Last week, Durk seemingly reacted to being pulled from “Vultures.” In an Instagram Story shared the night of release, he wrote, “Be lucky I’m humble. Look at it as your blessing.” However, the pair performed the track at the BLU Dubai nightclub over the weekend.

In related news, Chris Brown also found himself in controversy for the song. Jewish wellness influencer Tanya Zuckerbrot shared a clip of the singer vibing to the cut on her Instagram account on Saturday (Nov. 25). She called Breezy and West “Sick, masochistic, anti-Semitic f**ks.”

The former eventually addressed the situation on his Instagram Story. “Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn… I’m a Piru. I ain’t Muslim or Jewish, so don’t start no s**t, [and it] won’t be no s**t,” Brown stated. “I’m trying to be peaceful, but please do not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your f**king day.”