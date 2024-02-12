Nelly and Ashanti
Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images

Nelly shares hilarious exchange with Ashanti after he loses his tooth

Ashanti couldn’t contain her laughter over her boyfriend’s predicament.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Nelly shared a video chat with Ashanti on Instagram — one that revealed a rather embarrassing situation for the St. Louis star. “I knocked my godd**n tooth out my mouth,” he told his significant other while showing off his grill to the camera. Apparently, the mishap took place as he was in route to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

“Babe, where is it? I found it for you when we was in Miami. Where are the spares?” asked Ashanti in between bouts of laughter, to which Nelly jokingly responded, “There ain’t no f**king spares, what the f**k you talking about? Yo, you need to shut the f**k up right now.” Ashanti managed to throw in another jab about Chiclets before Nelly ended the public conversation.

As REVOLT previously reported, Nelly and Ashanti officially confirmed their reconciliation back in 2023, and the two have remained largely inseparable since. The couple previously went steady in 2003 before their breakup was announced about a decade later.

“I think it surprised both of us,” Nelly said about his and Ashanti‘s rekindling during an appearance on “Boss Moves With Rasheeda.” “It wasn’t anything that was, like, planned. I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. See maybe what they see, you know? ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our relationships and we know we’re wrong, but we gonna stand on it. We’re all a victim to that.”

He continued by explaining how there’s “no pressure” for the both of them the second time around. “Before, I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing career-wise,” the Country Grammar talent admitted. “And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

