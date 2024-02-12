“I think it surprised both of us,” Nelly said about his and Ashanti‘s rekindling during an appearance on “Boss Moves With Rasheeda.” “It wasn’t anything that was, like, planned. I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. See maybe what they see, you know? ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our relationships and we know we’re wrong, but we gonna stand on it. We’re all a victim to that.”

He continued by explaining how there’s “no pressure” for the both of them the second time around. “Before, I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing career-wise,” the Country Grammar talent admitted. “And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”