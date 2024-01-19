On Thursday (Jan. 18), Ja Rule appeared on “Tamron Hall Show” to talk about his long-awaited eighth studio LP, his upcoming European tour and more. In a short clip from said interview, host Tamron Hall asked the Queens legend if he was surprised about Ashanti and Nelly’s red-hot reunion.

“Not really. [Ashanti] and my wife, they do their ha-ha and ke-keing,” he said about his longtime friend and chart-topping collaborator. “You can tell, sometimes, when women… They know they want that old thing back. I don’t want to blow sis up, but the chemistry was there. The chemistry was there. And I think, for both of them, it came back quick. So, I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because the way they just clicked and came back so fast.” Rule then contributed it all to it being “spin the block season,” a concept that was met with laughter from the audience.