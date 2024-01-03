On Tuesday (Jan. 2), Ja Rule took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that he’s currently “in full album mode.” The announcement follows previous social media posts hinting at a new body of work — one of which included June 1, 2024, as a possible release date.

This year, the Murder Inc. legend will be hitting the road for “The Sunrise Tour,” which will take him to several European cities in celebration of Venni Vetti Vecci‘s 25th anniversary. The international run will boast Mýa, Lloyd and Keri Hilson as supporting acts.

“I’m so hyped to reconnect with my fans across the globe and do what I love most, perform live,” the NYC rapper said in a press release. “When I released my debut album 25 years ago, I knew it was only just the beginning and that I was put on this planet to make music and entertain. The title of my first album, Venni Vetti Vecci means ‘I came, I saw, I conquered,’ which I have been doing ever since.” Ja Rule also promised “some dope surprises” for concertgoers and additional dates in the near future.