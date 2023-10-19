Back in February, the Georgia native said her highly anticipated third studio album will drop in 2023. “I can say that [the new album] answers questions,” she revealed during an interview on the “Behind the Mask Podcast.” “I can say that I’m proud of it. And I can say that there were a couple of false starts. They were not all me. There was some like, I don’t know, fake PR or like fans would craft fake press releases and tweets.”

Hilson continued, “But there have been false starts and right before my dad died, that was definitely one that I was responsible for because that’s what I was planning to do and then that happened. But I feel like I’m closer now.” Although she didn’t state an exact release date, the Grammy-nominated singer said “this is the year” her project will drop.

No Boys Allowed peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 7 on Billboard’s U.S. Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. The 12-track project featured vocals from J. Cole, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Kanye West, Nelly and Timbaland, who also served as the executive producer alongside Polow da Don.