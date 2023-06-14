As Black Music Month continues, NPR Music honors its influencers by hosting legendary artists on “Tiny Desk.”

After kicking off the celebration with Charlie Wilson, followed by Babyface, the video series invited Tank. He recently appeared on “Tiny Desk” as a background singer with two others for the “Whip Appeal” songwriter. But he was the featured act in the concert this time, and the R&B songstress did not come alone. Yesterday (June 13), he revealed Luke James, Brooke Valentine, and Lonny Bereal as his background vocalists.

“Everybody keeps asking who my background singers are for ‘Tiny Desk,'” he captioned his Instagram post. “I called my friends that are lead singers who wouldn’t charge me full price! R&B money!”

Today (June 14), he delivered a stellar performance that left Twitter mesmerized by his timeless vocals and undeniable pen game. Along with a list of his classic hits, such as “Please Don’t Go” and “When We,” he revealed songs he wrote for others. The tracks include “Regret” for LeToya Luckett, “Naked” for Marques Houston, and “O” for Omarion.

Several viewers on Twitter were shocked to learn that the veteran songwriter wrote the singles. “Tank wrote LaToya Luckett’s ‘Regret?’ Yeah, I see it,” a Twitter user shared. “Love that song.”

Tank wrote Latoya Luckett's Regret?! … Yea, I see it. Love that song #TinyDesk

A second person tweeted, “As a fan of the music, I must say Tank’s ‘Tiny Desk’ was absolutely everything it was supposed to be. This one is for the singers. The microphones were on!” one person wrote. “Ok! Luke James is such a special gift.”

As a fan of the music, I must say Tank’s Tiny Desk, was absolutely everything it was supposed to be.

This one is for the SINGERS🙌🏾 The microphone's were ON! OK! Luke James is such a special gift.

Another user commended “Tiny Desk” for how they kicked off BMM. “[I] gotta give it to NPR Music. They’ve been in their bag for the month of June for Black Music Month with the ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series.”

Gotta give it to @nprmusic they've been in their bag for the month of June for Black Music Month with The Tiny Desk concert series #NPR #TinyDeskConcerts

Watch Tank’s entire session on “Tiny Desk” below: