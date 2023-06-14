Photo: Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

As Black Music Month continues, NPR Music honors its influencers by hosting legendary artists on “Tiny Desk.”

After kicking off the celebration with Charlie Wilson, followed by Babyface, the video series invited Tank. He recently appeared on “Tiny Desk” as a background singer with two others for the “Whip Appeal” songwriter. But he was the featured act in the concert this time, and the R&B songstress did not come alone. Yesterday (June 13), he revealed Luke James, Brooke Valentine, and Lonny Bereal as his background vocalists.

“Everybody keeps asking who my background singers are for ‘Tiny Desk,'” he captioned his Instagram post. “I called my friends that are lead singers who wouldn’t charge me full price! R&B money!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NPR Music (@nprmusic)

Today (June 14), he delivered a stellar performance that left Twitter mesmerized by his timeless vocals and undeniable pen game. Along with a list of his classic hits, such as “Please Don’t Go” and “When We,” he revealed songs he wrote for others. The tracks include “Regret” for LeToya Luckett, “Naked” for Marques Houston, and “O” for Omarion.

Several viewers on Twitter were shocked to learn that the veteran songwriter wrote the singles. “Tank wrote LaToya Luckett’s ‘Regret?’ Yeah, I see it,” a Twitter user shared. “Love that song.”

A second person tweeted, “As a fan of the music, I must say Tank’s ‘Tiny Desk’ was absolutely everything it was supposed to be. This one is for the singers. The microphones were on!” one person wrote. “Ok! Luke James is such a special gift.”

Another user commended “Tiny Desk” for how they kicked off BMM. “[I] gotta give it to NPR Music. They’ve been in their bag for the month of June for Black Music Month with the ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series.”

Watch Tank’s entire session on “Tiny Desk” below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Tank

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More