Nelly and Ashanti first met 20 years ago and were dating on and off for a decade before reuniting again this year. After months of speculation about the duo rekindling their romance, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed in an interview back in September that they’re cool again. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think, planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do,” Nelly said during his appearance on “Boss Moves with Rasheeda.” He added, “Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, ‘Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.’ ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we’re wrong, but we’re going to stand on it, you what I mean?”

Ashanti also went public with their relationship by wearing a purse that had a photo of the couple’s faces printed on it to the 2023 MTV VMAs. During an interview with “TODAY,” she explained, “This is where we first exchanged numbers. I was like, ‘Oh, this would be cute.’ Everything is lining up in the universe. So I’m happy.”