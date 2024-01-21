Fat Joe, Ashanti and Nelly
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Fat Joe credits his 2021 Verzuz as the catalyst that reunited Nelly and Ashanti

Joe said that the lovebirds having been looking real “happily ever after” since Ashanti and Nelly confirmed their relationship in late 2023.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Fat Joe believes that he played a pivotal role in orchestrating the reunion between Nelly and Ashanti, which ultimately led the couple to rekindle their romance. The “What’s Luv” rapper dished on how he views his 2021 Verzuz with Ja Rule as the catalyst that set things in motion for the duo.

“They look so happily ever after,” he said during a recent live chat with fans. Joe proceeded to recall a FaceTime he had with the couple amid speculation that they had coyly announced a pregnancy last December. According to the Bronx-bred artist, the widely shared clip of Nelly playfully rubbing on the singer’s belly was not an announcement, and the chatter of a baby was all a rumor. But that did not stop him from trolling his friends.

“I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again. That’s when he said I gotta have her. He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there,” said Joe. He claims that a member of his crew ultimately gave the “Body On Me” rapper the push he needed to approach Ashanti, who appeared at the battle royale in support of Ja, for a hug. “He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice — I don’t know why they fell out,” added the Terror Squad honcho.

Their romance was confirmed in September 2023, first by Nelly, who said that their reconnection was a surprise to both of them, and then by the singer-songwriter when she appeared on the red carpet for the MTV VMAs with a clutch that had a photo of them from 20 years ago when they first met at the awards show.

Ja Rule also recently spoke about the relationship when he appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” last week. He said, “You can tell, sometimes, when women… They know they want that old thing back. I don’t want to blow sis up, but the chemistry was there. The chemistry was there. And I think, for both of them, it came back quick. So, I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because the way they just clicked and came back so fast.”

Despite being photographed together with smiles plastered across their faces, the lovebirds have remained low-key when discussing their second chance at love.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ashanti
Fat Joe
Nelly
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Van Lathan says rappers have a cultural responsibility to Hip Hop media

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Wyclef Jean cryptically suggests there's more to Pras Michel's legal woes: "He's going to come up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco scrap their beef after misunderstandings spill over onto Twitter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Usher readies fans to hear the "greatness" of 'Coming Home' album

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

18 rappers with numbers in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

15 female rappers from the UK you should know

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Ja Rule says 'Can We Watch the Sunrise Together?' comeback album is proof he hasn't aged out of Hip Hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024

French Montana drops off "10 Toes" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill connect in "Same 24" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Ja Rule gives a humorous take on Ashanti and Nelly reunion: "They know they want that old thing back"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Van Lathan says rappers have a cultural responsibility to Hip Hop media

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Wyclef Jean cryptically suggests there's more to Pras Michel's legal woes: "He's going to come up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco scrap their beef after misunderstandings spill over onto Twitter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Usher readies fans to hear the "greatness" of 'Coming Home' album

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

18 rappers with numbers in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

15 female rappers from the UK you should know

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Ja Rule says 'Can We Watch the Sunrise Together?' comeback album is proof he hasn't aged out of Hip Hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024

French Montana drops off "10 Toes" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill connect in "Same 24" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Ja Rule gives a humorous take on Ashanti and Nelly reunion: "They know they want that old thing back"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist

Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024
News

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis

Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024
News

Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers

“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
Interest

ASAP Rocky's albums ranked

From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.14.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes