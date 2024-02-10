Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video
Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.
April is two months away, but Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre fans were still left hilariously feeling like fools after the duo released a movie-like video teasing that they were “Back at it” amid pleas for new music on Saturday (Feb. 10).
As it turns out, the two-minute clip that drew inspiration from director Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction was really a promotional asset to drum up excitement for Gin & Juice, literally, though it was obviously a play on the track of the same name that Dre produced for Snoop in 1994.
The 5.9 percent alcohol beverage was prominently featured towards the end of the teaser, which saw Dre and Snoop dressed in black suits and white button-ups as they put a spin on a scene from the 90s cult classic film. From them arguing in a parked car and popping the trunk to retrieve something that had to be buried in an impromptu grave to the music that cued during the video, it all felt like the lead-up to a music announcement.
“Am I crazy for thinking we were about to get some new music?” asked one person in response to the music producer’s tweet sharing the video. A second person commented, “Dre and Snoop, stop playing.” While a third wrote, “[I] was expecting a Dr. Dre album and a film at the same time, the way it was [shot].”
The Underdoggs actor first spoke about him and Dre teaming up for a new album in 2022. At the time, he said they had been working on the project named Missionary for two months and that it would be released through his newly acquired label, Death Row Records, and The Chronic artist’s Aftermath imprint.
In January, the 16-time Grammy nominee told “All The Smoke” hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, “We finishing that up right now, tidying up the pieces to that. He’s a perfectionist, you know… When you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg.”
As for a timeline for when fans could hope to press play, Snoop had a comical anecdote about how Dre has a knack for moving the goalpost. “The n**ga called me one day about two years ago. He was like, ‘N**ga, come over, let me do a couple of songs with you.’ I go over there and he like, ‘N**ga, let me do your album.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’ We go in, knock out a couple of songs. He hit me back, ‘I need two more days.’ I got that call probably about 85 times. This n**ga need two more days all the time,” he jokingly said.
However, when asked what details he could spare about their forthcoming album, in a separate interview with “Rock The Bells,” Snoop replied, “Nope. Dr. Dre won’t let me.” Now, only time will tell if Gin & Juice is a part of the larger rollout for the highly anticipated collaboration they have been cooking up in the lab.
Watch the video for yourself below.
Back At It!!!@bydreandsnoop#ginandjuice pic.twitter.com/sRDw5TcWmf— Dr. Dre (@drdre) February 10, 2024
