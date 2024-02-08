Fivio Foreign says female rap beef isn't that serious: "They can do whatever"

Earlier this year, Hip Hop took a steep turn after Megan Thee Stallion debuted “HISS.” The song included a lyric perceived as a jab at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, causing the rapper to retaliate with “Big Foot.” It marked one of the more direct diss tracks, coming off the heels of a year filled with speculative sublimals.

In an interview with Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion Show” shared today (Feb. 8), Fivio Foreign gave his take on female rap beef. He explained, “Nothing really happened to them like that. They can do whatever, say whatever, and they’re just like, ‘Oh, you a b**ch. Shut up.’ And then b**ches just fighting each other, they don’t never see each other like that.”

Fivio contrasted women in the genre getting into back-and-forths on social media with the death of King Von, who was fatally shot in November 2020. Remembering the Chicago native, he said, “He was one of the few n**gas in the industry that I [immediately gravitated toward]… When I heard he passed, I was like, ‘Damn,’ ‘cause I was just with him the day before.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Hoffa, Fivio spoke about teaming up with Minaj for “We Go Up” in 2022. “She reached out. It was crazy, like, Nicki had followed me when I was locked up… She be on her s**t. She be planning her s**t like a year in advance,” he explained. “She had followed me. She had put my name in one of the songs [‘Do We Have A Problem?’] she had dropped with Lil Baby. She had put my name in the caption and then she [messaged me] like, ‘Yo, I’m about to drop a drill song. I want you on it.’”

Fivio’s upcoming LP, Pain & Love 2, is expected to hit streaming platforms at midnight (Feb. 9). Guest appearances include Lil Tjay, Vory, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, and more. He teamed up with Meek Mill for the pre-release single “Same 24” in January.