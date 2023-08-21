Lul Tim, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is no longer facing felony murder charges in connection to the November 2020 shooting of King Von.

In a statement provided to XXL, Tim’s lawyer, Noah Pines, confirmed on Sunday (Aug. 20) that the charges against his client were dropped. “The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted,” he said.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Tim was arrested and charged the day after Von was fatally shot in Atlanta, Georgia. According to authorities, a fight broke out between two groups of men, one including Von and the other including Tim, outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge. “[A] physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

Following the “Take Her To The O” rapper’s tragic death, his family released a statement through his Instagram account. “Thank you to everyone who has showed their outpouring of love for King Von,” it started. “You all played a massive role in Von’s accomplishments, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive.”

The statement continued, “To celebrate Von’s artistry, vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his rollout of Welcome to O’Block, while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing. Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line. Love, Von’s family & team.”