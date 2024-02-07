Today (Feb. 7), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign unveiled a new visual for “Talking / Once Again.” Produced by Ye and James Blake, the track begins with a confident rap verse from North West.

“I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just, just bless me, bless me, it’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie, just tryna bless me, just bless me, bless me…”

North also appears alongside her father in the first half of the clip, which was directed by Italian film directors Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo. In addition to sharing intimate moments with Ye, the 10-year-old can also be seen getting her hair braided by a group of stylists. In the second half of the video, Ty Dolla $ign performs his verse next to his daughter, Jailynn Griffin, making it a beautiful family affair for both artists.