Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' gets an updated tracklist
Kanye West wiped his Instagram page for the second time since reactivating his account in anticipation of the Feb. 9 release date.
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures (Volume 1) is expected to drop next Friday (Feb. 9). The joint effort has been pushed back numerous times since it was originally announced in November 2023.
Today (Jan. 31), the pair revealed the updated tracklist, which included previously teased songs like the Kid Cudi-assisted “Gun To My Head,” “Everybody” featuring Charlie Wilson, and “F**k Sumn” with Quavo and Playboy Carti. Additionally, Chris Brown, North West, Future, YG, Young Thug and Freddie Gibbs will appear on the 18-record body of work.
Noticeably absent is “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj. In December 2023, she rejected the Chicago rapper’s clearance request for the collaboration, which was initially teased in 2018. During an Instagram Live, the Trinidadian rapper said, “Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”
The track was intended to appear on West’s unreleased Yandhi project and was later considered for JESUS IS KING. In 2019, Minaj told The Shade Room, “I done wrote three different verses, [child], and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it.”
“The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So, what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over,” Minaj elaborated during her 2022 interview with Hot 106. “Then, I go on the internet a few months later to see him on ‘Drink Champs.’ Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day.”
West announced that Vultures will be split into three volumes earlier this month. The second and third installments will come out on March 8 and April 5, respectively.
