Fans first learned of a project in the works from Ye and Ty Dolla Sign back in September 2023, when they were spotted working together during an extended stay in Italy. After officially announcing the album, the two artists hosted livestreamed listening sessions in both Miami and Las Vegas.

In December 2023, DeRay Davis shared some insight on Vultures and his admiration for Ye during a run-in with TMZ. “It’s so much that I want to tell y’all about it, [and] I can’t even get into it. Bottom line is the love ain’t gone,” the comedian said to the publication. “And you can see that throughout, music speaks multitudes, and you see that. I’m just really happy that’s where his energy [is].”

Davis continued, “The passion of him rapping, if you imagine the way that he talks, he’d have 10 albums right now if we had music behind everything he’s ever said. I’m glad it’s being funneled through the music and people can hear it for its clarity rather than the wording that goes along when you’re just having a lot of conversations.”