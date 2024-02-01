During an appearance on the “Back on Figg” podcast in September 2023, Q explained why he doesn’t release albums more frequently. “We never looked at the industry as a sport,” he said. “I feel like people look at this s**t as a sport. We never looked at it as a sport. This is our life. Me talking about our situations, the s**t we done been through, homies we done lost to the system, or to the streets, or to whatever. Like, me talkin’ about my mama’s trauma from her own brothers.”

He continued, “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ No, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs [money]. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences… If I have to slip a little bit with some [money], that’s cool.”

Check out ScHoolboy Q‘s Blue Lips trailer below.