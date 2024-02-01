ScHoolboy Q shares trailer for 'Blue Lips' LP
The long-awaited album is expected to arrive March 1.
It’s been five years since ScHoolboy Q delivered his last album, CrasH Talk, a critically acclaimed effort with appearances from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, 21 Savage, YG, Kid Cudi, and more. Since then, the Los Angeles talent remained largely off the musical radar outside of a 2022 single, “Soccer Dad,” and appearances on songs by the likes of E-40, Maxo Kream, Conway The Machine, Gorillaz, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist.
Today (Feb. 1), Q unveiled a trailer for his upcoming body of work, titled Blue Lips, which is expected to be released March 1. In the short clip, a camera moves toward a massive backdrop containing the LP’s tracklist as what’s presumed to be a song snippet plays in the background. The trailer ended by providing a few textbook definitions of the album’s title, one of which read, “Speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion.”
During an appearance on the “Back on Figg” podcast in September 2023, Q explained why he doesn’t release albums more frequently. “We never looked at the industry as a sport,” he said. “I feel like people look at this s**t as a sport. We never looked at it as a sport. This is our life. Me talking about our situations, the s**t we done been through, homies we done lost to the system, or to the streets, or to whatever. Like, me talkin’ about my mama’s trauma from her own brothers.”
He continued, “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ No, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs [money]. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences… If I have to slip a little bit with some [money], that’s cool.”
Check out ScHoolboy Q‘s Blue Lips trailer below.
