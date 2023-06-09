It looks like ScHoolboy Q is returning to the surface soon. During a recent episode of the “BACKONFIGG” podcast, T-Rell revealed that he and the rest of the hosts have been involved in the creation of the Top Dawg emcee’s next studio album.

“I wanna let y’all know right now that… we’ve been in the mixing process of ScHoolboy Q’s album right now,” the former “No Jumper” personality revealed. “That s**t is coming very, very soon… The album sounding fire. It’s crazy to be in those processes, ‘cause I never really been in a mixing process. It’s also an experience, you feel me, and we’re kinda like documenting the whole process, bits and pieces.”

Another podcast member and close Q affiliate, Smac, also chimed in. “We just now letting y’all know. This is something big right now. We have been in the studio with my brother every week,” he stated.

In response, Q shared the video of “BACKONFIGG” praising his music while referring to the group as “my guys.” If anything, it certainly solidifies that there is something on the horizon from the South Central star.

It’s been four years since Q’s most recent body of work, the well-received CrasH Talk, which consisted of 14 songs and additional features from Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby. That project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 81,000 album-equivalent units during its debut. Since then, the rapper-turned-golfer remained somewhat off the radar, occasionally making appearances via songs like E-40’s “Chase The Money,” Conway The Machine’s “Shoot Sideways,” REASON’s “Pop S**t,” Freddie Gibbs’ “Gang Signs,” and The Alchemist’s “Clip In A Tray.” In 2022, he began to raise hopes for a new album campaign with “Soccer Dad.” Check out the aforementioned “BACKONFIGG” clip below.