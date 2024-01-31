On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Kevin Gates dropped off a new video for “Super General 2,” the sequel to 2022’s “Super General (Freestyle).” As with its predecessor, the Baton Rouge talent’s latest drop sees him on a stream of consciousness about street life, inner turmoil, and much more.

“These n**gas ain’t your friends, jealous of what you got, but they disguise it with a grin, count your pockets, document it, watchin’ everything you spend, envy in they heart, secretly wishin’ it was them, what you ain’t did for them? Same ones to tuck they tail when it’s time to get it in, if I tell you that I love you, put my life out on a limb, real stand-up guy, I’m someone you couldn’t have been, since the age of 13, I been standin’ on all 10…”

The Bandcamp-directed visual for “Super General 2” bringing viewers to a recording studio in New York. While there, an iced-out Gates pours his heart out while behind the boards and in the front of the microphone.