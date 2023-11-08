Thursday (Nov. 9) will mark the 30th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan’s groundbreaking debut LP, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Today (Nov. 8), it’s been announced via press release that New York Mayor Eric Adams will declare Thursday “Wu-Tang Day” in celebration of that milestone. In addition, the city will light the Empire State Building up in black and yellow, paying tribute to the Killa Beez’s iconic colors.

Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) consisted of 12 hard-hitting cuts, including “Can It Be All So Simple,” “Protect Ya Neck,” and “C.R.E.A.M.” The project was certified triple platinum and helped to change the landscape of New York’s ’90s rap scene and hip hop as a whole. Subsequent albums like Wu-Tang Forever and The W, along with notable releases from individual members, further solidified the Clan as true legends of the culture. Even after the tragic passing of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard in 2004, the group continues to rock stages and deliver to sold-out crowds.

As REVOLT previously reported, RZA announced a string of special shows that will also take place in honor of Enter The Wu-Tang‘s 30-year existence. From Nov. 7-9, New York City’s Gramercy Theatre will host a “live orchestra experience” with some of the album’s most notable hits.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, RZA revealed advice that he wishes he told himself prior to the release of Enter The Wu-Tang. “The true value of what I was creating and the long-term ideology of business versus the short-term money advantage. There’s a true value to what you’re creating, but you don’t know the value of it,” the Abbott explained to the publication. “If he dies, that caterpillar never becomes a butterfly. He never flew. We made millions of dollars and got millions of dollars in advances, and I’ve had companies grow and fold in the process.”