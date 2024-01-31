9 takeaways from Grandmaster Flash's "Drink Champs" interview
Hip Hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash talks about the genre’s 50th anniversary celebrations, beatboxing, his accomplishments and more in the latest episode of “Drink Champs.”
“Drink Champs” is back! Starting the new season with a high note in 2024, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN were joined by Hip Hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash for a candid conversation that addressed his role in getting the genre off of the ground.
The self-proclaimed scientist and mathematician of music fell in love with music the first time he heard a needle drop on a vinyl. Using his developed skill of being handy, Grandmaster Flash started producing as a teenager and became the official DJ and beat-maker for Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in the ’70s. After putting rap on the map with records like “The Message,” the group continued to make history by being the first people to take Hip Hop from The Bronx to the mainstream.
Grandmaster Flash remained innovative throughout the following years. Some of his inaugural feats include creating sampling, figuring out how to mix tracks in real-time without using technology, becoming the first DJ to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and making history as the first DJ to get a Grammy. On top of his historic string of accomplishments, he also had successful stints working on movies and TV shows.
The pioneer breaks his journey and contributions down during the nearly four-hour season eight premiere of the show. Class is in session. Check it out here.
1. On inventing sampling
Using an already-released composition in a new creation has always been an essential part of Hip Hop. Grandmaster Flash, who deems himself as “the first human sampler” is largely to thank for that. With breakdancing in mind during the early days of the genre, he admitted to asking himself on the show, “How can I take this 10 seconds from this pop, rock, jazz, blues, funk, disco, R&B, alternative, Caribbean, Latin, this one particular section, and elongate it just enough so that the breakers could have a steady beat to dance on?” He added, “Later, it became the music bed for the rapper to speak on,” which evidences how the invention has evolved.
2. On records that capture the essence of Hip Hop
The Bajan DJ was asked what he would play for aliens if they came down to Earth and wanted to hear something that defined Hip Hop. “There are two records that I think are the absolute top. If you were to say, ‘These records helped start a movement,’ [it] would be [DJ] Kool Herc’s discovery of ‘Apache’ (by The Incredible Bongo Band) and my discovery of ‘Take Me to the Mardi Gras’ by Bob James. 1A, 1B,” he said. Both aforementioned tracks were used by the legendary producers to create iconic breaks that brought Hip Hop to life in the ’70s and ’80s.
3. On the evolution of the beatbox
When most people hear the term “beatbox,” they assume that it’s a reference to someone making noises with their mouth. However, according to Grandmaster Flash, the beatbox actually refers to a drum machine. After being introduced to the device through a drummer in The Bronx’s Jackson Projects, the Hip Hop pioneer began using the tool for production, as heard in “Flash To The Beat.” “This became the secret weapon and this got us more fans,” he explained. “Years later, there were these super people, Biz Markie, rest in peace, [and] Dougie Fresh, that decided to replicate the sounds of a drum with their mouth and they made huge records off of this,” he added before referring to his original beatbox as the “first drum machine in Hip Hop, period.”
4. On the genesis of his Quick Mix Theory
Around the age of 15 or 16, Grandmaster Flash developed what he called the Quick Mix Theory to loop and blend music in real time. Why? He annotated, “The way DJs played music the right way, was heavy on the tonearm. But in order for me to connect the short runway, I needed a quicker way for me to do this.” So he came up with a formula: Four bars forward is equal to six counterclockwise reps, which equals a full loop extraction. He finished by expressing the long-lasting impact of his math: “The mechanics of this has not changed in 50 years. I said something on the internet many years ago, ‘I’ll put up 10 grand for anybody that can do this without using my mechanics. Not the machine, not a computer. I’m talking about human beings like you and me… I’m still waiting.”
5. On his involvement in “The Get Down”
Grandmaster Flash was recruited to work on the Netflix original “The Get Down” by the show’s creator Baz Luhrmann. Luhrmann consulted with the DJ to ensure the accuracy of Hip Hop’s birth in The Bronx before eventually hiring him as a producer. “The intention was to take elements and then glorify it with a story,” Grandmaster Flash said. “It wasn’t real, but it d**n sure put The Bronx on the map, for real. And I thank him for that.” Actor Mamoudou Athie, who portrays the pioneer in the show, looked so similar to the real Grandmaster Flash that the 67-year-old musician questioned if Athie was a long-lost son.
6. On fighting for his stage name
The Hip Hop innovator was signed to Sugar Hill Records, but even after their business deal came to a close, the label continued to use his name and likeness. In fact, Grandmaster Flash’s name is branded on a number of records like “Beat Street” by Melle Mel that he had no actual involvement with. When asked about it all, he began, “Grandmaster Flash was hot from the streets, made hot by the record label. And there was a time where I had to go into court and fight for my name because it was getting a little bit out of hand.” Talking about the day he won over the rights to his moniker, he remembered, “I ran out of that courtroom, and I fell down on my knees and I thanked God and I was crying like a baby because all I wanted was my name back.”
7. On the new age standard of performance
Grandmaster Flash had some things to say about keeping the bar high during a show. “I think it’s extremely important, if you know your craft, know your craft with no net. Meaning you should not be rhyming over the vocal version,” he said. “Because even if you make a mistake, that’s what makes the performance so incredible.” He continued, “I think it’s an injustice to people who paid $40 to come in, or $50 or $100 to come see you rhyme over your talking. It’s not fair.”
8. On DJ Kool Herc’s back-to-school jam
DJ Kool Herc’s sister’s back-to-school bash on Aug. 11, 1973 is credited for being the event that birthed Hip Hop. When N.O.R.E. asked about the validity of that statement, Grandmaster Flash revealed, “I didn’t see it, I didn’t know it was here and I’ve never talked to anybody that went to this party. And I’m not saying that it didn’t exist. But I haven’t seen anybody on the internet talk about, ‘I was there.’” When DJ EFN brought up the fact that Crazy Legs and DMC have also questioned the existence and details of the event, Grandmaster Flash continued, “I have still yet to hear, and I would love to hear who was at that first party. If it happened at the center, what happened at that center? What was going on? What was happening? We need to know that.” He then suggested that the originators of the genre should sit down and clear up the history with one another.
9. On how Hip Hop 50 celebration
The genre’s founding father wasn’t a huge fan of how Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary was promoted last year. He mainly criticized the lack of acknowledging all four elements of the genre, as well as the periods that were highlighted and the ages of the people who spoke on rap’s impact. While noting how the press moments were positive for the style, Grandmaster Flash also said, “The detail of where it came from, and what it took to get here has not been properly represented. And this is what I say to the PR people and to the press people, like if you want to know the beginning, the beginning, beginning, you gotta ask someone who’s around 60,” he declared. “You can’t ask somebody 30 or 25. You just cannot. And this is why I find it critically important to speak.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Kevin Gates unveils new visual for "Super General 2"
What is Megan's Law?
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked
It’s safe to say that even with hiatuses between offerings, Kendrick is in fact still delivering quality projects at the peak of the rap game.
"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"
The new series marks the first time BET will have daily programming in almost a decade.
Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview
“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.