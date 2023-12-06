Darryl Matthews McDaniels grew up in Queens, New York. Along the way, he met Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, who was known as a DJ in the neighborhood. And around the eighth grade, DMC was introduced to Joseph “Run” Simmons. The trio would later form a group called Run-DMC and skyrocket to fame in the 1980s.
As a unit, they hold many firsts, such as the first to have a rap album go gold (Run-DMC), the first hip hop group to go platinum (King of Rock), the first rappers to have a multiplatinum-selling album (Raising Hell), the first to have their music videos played on MTV and, on top of many more notable feats, they became the first MCs to sign an endorsement deal with a sports company (Adidas).
Their legacy is far too dense to stuff into one sit-down, but DMC, an icon and now comic book creator, does a great job at talking through the highlights of it all throughout this “Drink Champs” discussion. To summarize, below are nine major takeaways. Watch the full interview here.
1. On the success of Run-DMC
Run-DMC emerged as one of the biggest acts in music during the 1980s. According to DMC, that was intentional. “Our thing was to be the best DJs and MCs that people would ever see forever,” he said.
DMC also revealed the key to the group’s success: “We took the beat from the street and put it on TV, as it is, in its form, no explanations to the s**t.” He added, “When we was doing that, we knew d**n, we representing the f**king culture. And Jay was like, ‘We always gotta watch what we say.’ And we would never go for any fake s**t.”
While talking about the new heights that they were able to reach, DMC voiced, “Nobody had ever seen what we did in hip hop because the people before us that created it didn’t do it. [Melle] Mel, and [Grandmaster] Caz and all of them was mad at us when we first came out.”
2. On the greatest period in hip hop
This past summer, hip hop celebrated its 50th anniversary. As a pioneer of the genre and on the note of making “beat jams” like “Sucker MCs,” DMC chimed in on the momentous landmark with his thoughts on the best era.
“The greatest period in hip hop is the history before recorded rap,” he said. “Think about it — the 50th celebration of hip hop only celebrated record-making muthaf**kas. It wasn’t the 50th anniversary of hip hop; it was the 50th anniversary of recorded rap… It wasn’t about DJing, MCing, breakdancing, graffiti and the whole s**t.”
3. On creating Jam Master Jay’s stage name
After the trio made “Hard Times,” they grew more popular on a national scale and naturally, fans became eager to know who the DJ was in the back. With that in mind, they began to brand Jam Master Jay, who originally wanted to be called Jazzy Jay. DMC brainstormed another fresh moniker to avoid biting the name of DJ Jazzy Jeff.
He thought about how the word “jam” referred to a smash record and a party, which set off a light bulb in his head. “I’m sitting here [like], ‘Oh my God, Jay’s the master of it all.’ And it just so happened that his name was Jay.” When the suggestion was presented, Jay chanted the title to himself and the rest was history. “Muthaf**ka went out and got a JMJ belt, a JMJ chain. So all of the pieces were just falling into place,” DMC remembered.
4. On his love for comic books
DMC’s love for comics dates to when he was a young kid. “I had every Marvel comic book in existence,” he recalled. “Stan Lee blew my f**king mind… He put the superheroes really in New York. So that s**t is real to me.”
Growing up, the budding star was convinced by his older brother to sell some of his comic books for turntables, which sparked the start of DMC’s career in hip hop as he learned how to DJ. Additionally, he became infatuated with rap once he heard Big Bank Hank rhyme about Superman on “Rapper’s Delight.”
Lastly, DMC dove into what he learned from Lee. “Stan Lee taught me, ‘Before you tell the world who you are, find an adjective that’s powerful, productive and positive. And put it before it,’” DMC remarked. He now does that in his own comic book series as well as in his children’s book, “Darryl’s Dream,” in collaboration with Nickelodeon.
5. On Pete Rock reviving Run-DMC’s career in the 1990s
Pete Rock had a very significant impact on Run-DMC’s revival in the 1990s. “We wasn’t participating as much. We wasn’t on the radio, we wasn’t on the charts and we didn’t have a video,” DMC recalled. Noting that, Rock told the group, “I got y’all. Come over [to] my house.”
They went out to Mount Vernon and started listening through beats on the MPC that Rock possessed. The producer creatively cut DMC’s “down with the king” lyrics from “Run’s House” and after fleshing it out into a full record, the group had another hit on their hands with the gold-selling single and album of the same name. “What Run-DMC did for Aerosmith, Pete Rock did for us. He brought us back,” DMC asserted. “Pete Rock saved our careers.”
6. On Run-DMC being linked to the night Tupac was fatally shot
DMC revealed that all three members of Run-DMC were supposed to be riding with Tupac when the rapper was fatally shot in 1996. The legendary triplet was hired by Death Row Records to perform at the after-party following the Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon fight in Las Vegas. Suge Knight went to pick them up at the beginning of the night, but things fell through.
“Me, Run and Jay were supposed to be in that back seat,” DMC revealed. “The only reason we didn’t ride to the fight with Pac was because Jay was getting dressed.” Their performance got canceled for obvious reasons, but Run-DMC didn’t find out why until they heard that Tupac got shot the next morning.
7. On finding out that he was adopted
In 1990, DMC was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis due to a bout with alcoholism. Feeling like he no longer wanted to live, despite “Down with the King” taking off, DMC decided to write a book to let the world know who he was personally. During its creation, he called his parents to gather facts and came across some life-altering news.
“I found out I was adopted at age 35. Then I found out that I was in foster care,” he said. Elsewhere, DMC added that his entire adoptive family kept the secret from him for decades because they were scared that he would go back to his biological family.
DMC’s adoptive parents also told him they thought he was Dominican. He ran with it, did his research, and began charting a new path to embrace his assumed Latino history. After five years, the lyricist found his birth mother and figured out that in reality, he had no Dominican relations. “I’m getting ready to do a movie about that situation,” he confirmed.
8. On being endorsed by Adidas
Run-DMC, who became widely known for their streetwear, would constantly opt to don the Three Stripes (specifically, the Superstars with no laces) on their come-up, even releasing a dedication to the company with “My Adidas” in 1986. The movement of the record led to a fruitful partnership, as Adidas became the first sportswear company to endorse hip hop artists.
When asked about their close affiliation to the brand, DMC said, “We gave them [promotional marketing] and we solidified them. We took them to lifestyle in fashion.” DMC also revealed why they wore Shell Toes in the first place. “It was an economic decision to select Adidas,” he said in reference to the durability of the shoe.
9. On what he wants to accomplish next
DMC and his group members have shifted the culture in a number of ways. But he still has a strong desire to make more history. The icon noted that he wants to “change” Hollywood.
N.O.R.E. suggested that DMC recruit other rappers to bring into his comic book universe, to which he responded, “Well, when I get my network on Cartoon Network, that’s what I’m going for.” He even took it a step further and spoke about his end goal in the entertainment space: “I even want to do DMC TV, [like] what MTV used to be,” the icon said while referencing his desire to fully showcase the layers of hip hop and what it can do/has done for the world.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
KAYTRANADA drops off 'Lover/Friend' EP
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
17 Gucci Mane lyrics to prepare you for winter
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University
In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University. The HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH was the first stop on Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour.
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
Dr. Jaqueline Echols' mission to cure environmental racism
The health of a community can often be traced to the health of the environment that surrounds it. In Atlanta, a woman named Dr. Jaqueline Echols has dedicated her life to helping ensure that people in economically underserved communities have clean rivers – for better health and for the joy of outdoor recreational space.
Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'
Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.