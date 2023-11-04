Oakland, California commemorated Tupac Shakur’s legacy on Friday (Nov. 3) by dedicating a section of MacArthur Boulevard to the late rapper. The event took place 27 years after his untimely death.

The new Tupac Shakur Way stretches near the neighborhood where the musician resided during a point of his life in the early ’90s. The dedication ceremony drew family members and notable figures from the music industry, including MC Hammer.

Addressing the gathering, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, urged the community to let her brother’s spirit “live on the rest of these years in these streets and in your hearts.” Today (Nov. 4), AP News reported that her voice cracked with emotion as the new sign was revealed.

MC Hammer labeled him “hands down, the greatest rapper ever.” He shared close ties with Tupac during the final months before he died in 1996. Meanwhile, Money-B and Bay Area legend Too Short echoed the “U Can’t Touch This” hitmaker’s sentiments during their respective speeches.

Tupac Shakur's music career began in Oakland, Calif. with the group Digital Underground — and now the city has named a street after the rap star, who died in 1996. Sway Calloway led the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PJlDrW2aHZ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 3, 2023

Tupac’s deep connection with the city was highlighted by City Councilwoman Carroll Fife, who spearheaded the renaming initiative. “He claimed Oakland,” she said. “He said Oakland gave him his game.”

In related news, the “California Love” rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June. Sekyiwa accepted the award on his behalf. During her speech, she shared, “As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family.”

Sekyiwa continued, “Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great, and as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage at the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame.”