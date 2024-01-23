Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

Coming off his “My Way” residency and upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, Usher is slated to headline this year’s Lovers & Friends. Set for May 4 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the full lineup was announced today (Jan. 23).

Janet Jackson joins a star-studded roster of performers like Snoop Dogg, Nas, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, and Timbaland.

It will also feature other R&B and Hip Hop legends such as M.I.A., T-Pain, Eve, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Akon, Ne-Yo, Nelly, Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Jeezy, Method Man and Redman, Tyrese, Craig David, Sean Paul, Keyshia Cole, Kelis, Mya, JoJo, Cam’ron, Twista, and others.

Presale tickets will be available starting on Friday (Jan. 26) at 10 a.m. PT, with a code accessible from the festival’s website. General sales will follow. Check out the announcement post below.

Notably, Usher will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Confessions. He’s expected to play the 17-track project in full, which housed hits like “My Boo,” “Burn,” and “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris. There’s a good chance the music icon might do a medley of songs from his COMING HOME LP, which will hit streaming platforms on Feb. 9.

Similarly, Lil Wayne is slated to deliver a complete set from his 2008 album Tha Carter III. A number of his collaborators on the project — like T-Pain and Thicke — could make a surprise appearance during the rapper’s gig.

Lovers & Friends began in 2022 after COVID-19 delays. It made a successful return last year with standout performances from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and 50 Cent. The festival also received praise for bringing together R&B and Hip Hop favorites from the 90s and early 2000s.