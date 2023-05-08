Masses flocked to Las Vegas this weekend for the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival. The star-studded lineup was a millennial’s dream — Missy Elliott, Nelly, Omarion, Lumidee, 702, Eve, Bow Wow and many, many more! Among the list of performers was R&B living legend Ginuwine, who happened to take a nasty tumble in front of the crowd.

While singing his 2003 hit “In Those Jeans,” the 52-year-old crooner hopped from the stage and attempted to land on a large speaker but fell backward as shocked fans watched. After being helped up by nearby security guards, The Bachelor walked it off and continued with the show. Once attendees saw he was okay, social media to let the jokes roll in. “Ginuwine, [please]. What just happened?” one Twitter user asked with a clip of the dip.

*record scratch* “I bet you’re wondering how I ended up like this…” pic.twitter.com/Ch2riFdgNK — Renea 💜⚡️ (@ChrissyRenea7) May 8, 2023

Another wrote, “Record scratch. I bet you’re wondering how I ended up like this… ” with a freeze-frame photo of the hitmaker clinging to his American Sign Language interpreter for dear life. “Why that man didn’t help Ginuwine? Lmao,” one person asked of the employee who watched him fall and continued working. “Not a part of his job description,” another responded with laughing emojis. One supporter confessed, “I was never worried if he was [okay]. He was still singing after he faded into oblivion.” And while he didn’t appear to have any physical injuries, another cheered on his professionalism: “Bruh, Ginuwine split his pants, too! But hey, the show must go on!”

The Saturday (May 6) fall may have caused him to trend online, but amid the laughs, many shared why they became fans in the first place. “Ginuwine’s stripped-down performance is pure fire. No need for flashy gimmicks when you’ve got that voice and those moves!” a post stated. Another hypothetically asked, “Ginuwine asks you to play his best song; what song are you playing?” Some had difficulty narrowing his discography down: “‘Stingy,’ ‘Differences,’ ‘Love You More,’ ‘Wait A Minute’ or ‘I’m In Love.’ One of those.”

See more reactions below!

The other clip made it seem like he was laying there unconscious 💀 — Kofi (@blackkingkofi) May 8, 2023

My man said "I get paid for sign language not helping you up" 🤣 — Roadmap 2 Wealth (@roadmap2wealth_) May 8, 2023

Not a part of his job description 😂😂 — Retired Nigga Lover (@YouLoveKNE) May 8, 2023

I love Ginuwine 🤣 @nancytsidley — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 8, 2023

Did he fall in a bottomless pit? 10 seconds pass n he still ain't get up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BqCIRiEuDo — Django (@DjangoCali) May 8, 2023

I was never worried if he was ok 😭😭😭 he was still singing after he faded into oblivion — T. Matthews (@SMoses55) May 8, 2023

Bruh Ginuwine split his pants too!!! but hey the show must go on! 🥜 Lol pic.twitter.com/3FY414rCyu — Kitty🐯 (@kittyboo2121) May 8, 2023

Hmmmm that’s hardddd Elgin got sum Hits🔥🔥🔥🔥 “In those Jeans”🔥🔥 — Lisa Campbell (@LisaCampbell102) May 7, 2023

Stingy, Differences, Love you more, Wait a minute or I’m in love. One of those — Rae B. 🦦 (@TheReal_DoctorB) May 7, 2023

ALSO

looking at this AGAIN

It’s not just age that I mentioned before

If u see where he fell (instead of us blaming his knees and age) where he landed didn’t have much space so he fell because of it… G u should’ve leaped further, the stage only so big king lol — Khordelle (@khordelle) May 8, 2023

Agreed! Ginuwine's stripped-down performance is pure fire 🔥 No need for flashy gimmicks when you've got that voice and those moves!" Check my pin tweet bro — crystal_beil 📩 Temu Campus Ambassador @ (@CBeil317917) May 8, 2023