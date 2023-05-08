Masses flocked to Las Vegas this weekend for the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival. The star-studded lineup was a millennial’s dream — Missy Elliott, Nelly, Omarion, Lumidee, 702, Eve, Bow Wow and many, many more! Among the list of performers was R&B living legend Ginuwine, who happened to take a nasty tumble in front of the crowd.
While singing his 2003 hit “In Those Jeans,” the 52-year-old crooner hopped from the stage and attempted to land on a large speaker but fell backward as shocked fans watched. After being helped up by nearby security guards, The Bachelor walked it off and continued with the show. Once attendees saw he was okay, social media to let the jokes roll in. “Ginuwine, [please]. What just happened?” one Twitter user asked with a clip of the dip.
*record scratch*
“I bet you’re wondering how I ended up like this…” pic.twitter.com/Ch2riFdgNK
— Renea 💜⚡️ (@ChrissyRenea7) May 8, 2023
Another wrote, “Record scratch. I bet you’re wondering how I ended up like this… ” with a freeze-frame photo of the hitmaker clinging to his American Sign Language interpreter for dear life. “Why that man didn’t help Ginuwine? Lmao,” one person asked of the employee who watched him fall and continued working. “Not a part of his job description,” another responded with laughing emojis. One supporter confessed, “I was never worried if he was [okay]. He was still singing after he faded into oblivion.” And while he didn’t appear to have any physical injuries, another cheered on his professionalism: “Bruh, Ginuwine split his pants, too! But hey, the show must go on!”
The Saturday (May 6) fall may have caused him to trend online, but amid the laughs, many shared why they became fans in the first place. “Ginuwine’s stripped-down performance is pure fire. No need for flashy gimmicks when you’ve got that voice and those moves!” a post stated. Another hypothetically asked, “Ginuwine asks you to play his best song; what song are you playing?” Some had difficulty narrowing his discography down: “‘Stingy,’ ‘Differences,’ ‘Love You More,’ ‘Wait A Minute’ or ‘I’m In Love.’ One of those.”
See more reactions below!
The other clip made it seem like he was laying there unconscious 💀
— Kofi (@blackkingkofi) May 8, 2023
My man said "I get paid for sign language not helping you up" 🤣
— Roadmap 2 Wealth (@roadmap2wealth_) May 8, 2023
Not a part of his job description 😂😂
— Retired Nigga Lover (@YouLoveKNE) May 8, 2023
I love Ginuwine 🤣 @nancytsidley
— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 8, 2023
Did he fall in a bottomless pit? 10 seconds pass n he still ain't get up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BqCIRiEuDo
— Django (@DjangoCali) May 8, 2023
I was never worried if he was ok 😭😭😭 he was still singing after he faded into oblivion
— T. Matthews (@SMoses55) May 8, 2023
Bruh Ginuwine split his pants too!!! but hey the show must go on! 🥜 Lol pic.twitter.com/3FY414rCyu
— Kitty🐯 (@kittyboo2121) May 8, 2023
Hmmmm that’s hardddd Elgin got sum Hits🔥🔥🔥🔥 “In those Jeans”🔥🔥
— Lisa Campbell (@LisaCampbell102) May 7, 2023
Stingy, Differences, Love you more, Wait a minute or I’m in love. One of those
— Rae B. 🦦 (@TheReal_DoctorB) May 7, 2023
ALSO
looking at this AGAIN
It’s not just age that I mentioned before
If u see where he fell (instead of us blaming his knees and age) where he landed didn’t have much space so he fell because of it… G u should’ve leaped further, the stage only so big king lol
— Khordelle (@khordelle) May 8, 2023
Agreed! Ginuwine's stripped-down performance is pure fire 🔥 No need for flashy gimmicks when you've got that voice and those moves!" Check my pin tweet bro
— crystal_beil 📩 Temu Campus Ambassador @ (@CBeil317917) May 8, 2023
I like that he singing from under the stage. That's talent
— Monnie 💚💚💚 (@BlackBernieBabe) May 8, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Russ drops off new "Fire" track
Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video
Trending
Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital
A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.
"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes
“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.
Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video
University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.
Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration
On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”