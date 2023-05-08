Photo: Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Masses flocked to Las Vegas this weekend for the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival. The star-studded lineup was a millennial’s dream — Missy Elliott, Nelly, Omarion, Lumidee, 702, Eve, Bow Wow and many, many more! Among the list of performers was R&B living legend Ginuwine, who happened to take a nasty tumble in front of the crowd.

While singing his 2003 hit “In Those Jeans,” the 52-year-old crooner hopped from the stage and attempted to land on a large speaker but fell backward as shocked fans watched. After being helped up by nearby security guards, The Bachelor walked it off and continued with the show. Once attendees saw he was okay, social media to let the jokes roll in. “Ginuwine, [please]. What just happened?” one Twitter user asked with a clip of the dip.

Another wrote, “Record scratch. I bet you’re wondering how I ended up like this… ” with a freeze-frame photo of the hitmaker clinging to his American Sign Language interpreter for dear life. “Why that man didn’t help Ginuwine? Lmao,” one person asked of the employee who watched him fall and continued working. “Not a part of his job description,” another responded with laughing emojis. One supporter confessed, “I was never worried if he was [okay]. He was still singing after he faded into oblivion.” And while he didn’t appear to have any physical injuries, another cheered on his professionalism: “Bruh, Ginuwine split his pants, too! But hey, the show must go on!”

The Saturday (May 6) fall may have caused him to trend online, but amid the laughs, many shared why they became fans in the first place. “Ginuwine’s stripped-down performance is pure fire. No need for flashy gimmicks when you’ve got that voice and those moves!” a post stated. Another hypothetically asked, “Ginuwine asks you to play his best song; what song are you playing?” Some had difficulty narrowing his discography down: “‘Stingy,’ ‘Differences,’ ‘Love You More,’ ‘Wait A Minute’ or ‘I’m In Love.’ One of those.”

See more reactions below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Muni Long and Usher tease fans with unreleased “Hrs & Hrs” mix and Twitter says release it

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Robin Thicke performed "Lost Without U" for Pharrell and was signed to Star Trak the next day

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.06.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter says happy birthday as Chris Brown celebrates 34 years around the sun

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer gives up the 'Big Boss' details during her "CBS Mornings" interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Russ drops off new "Fire" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Khalid joins Toosii for new "Favorite Song (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

FLO hopes to follow in the footsteps of OG girl groups as they empower, inspire and innovate

By Ty Cole
  /  05.05.2023

Miguel's "Sure Thing" breaks 'Billboard' record more than a decade after its initial release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer reveals 'Big Boss' tracklist and movie release date

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ginuwine
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Muni Long and Usher tease fans with unreleased “Hrs & Hrs” mix and Twitter says release it

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Robin Thicke performed "Lost Without U" for Pharrell and was signed to Star Trak the next day

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.06.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter says happy birthday as Chris Brown celebrates 34 years around the sun

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer gives up the 'Big Boss' details during her "CBS Mornings" interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Russ drops off new "Fire" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Khalid joins Toosii for new "Favorite Song (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

FLO hopes to follow in the footsteps of OG girl groups as they empower, inspire and innovate

By Ty Cole
  /  05.05.2023

Miguel's "Sure Thing" breaks 'Billboard' record more than a decade after its initial release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer reveals 'Big Boss' tracklist and movie release date

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
Social Justice

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

University of Wisconsin officials disagree with the student’s views, but claim their hands are legally tied.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023
News

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
View More