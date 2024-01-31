On Friday (Jan. 26), Jennifer Lopez unveiled a remix of her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough,” with a new verse from Latto. Fans were treated to a music video for the track, which was released on Monday (Jan. 29) and is expected to appear on Lopez’s upcoming LP, This Is Me…Now.

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), Twitter account @pimpsavvvy shared an opinion about the collaboration that many deemed as negative. “Love Latto to death, but who is making these decisions?” the user asked. Latto quickly responded to the inquiry by defending her decision to work with the entertainment veteran. “Girl, I gotta call that THEE Jennifer Lopez wanted to do a song with me,” she wrote. “I made the decision just like you would, too. [The f**k] is you [talking] ’bout?” When another account asked for a new solo release from Latto in the comments, the Atlanta star simply replied, “Next.”