On Feb. 16, Jennifer Lopez will mark her official return to music with This Is Me…Now, a 13-song sequel to 2002’s This Is Me…Then. The project will also be accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which stars the Bronx talent alongside Fat Joe, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara and husband Ben Affleck.

Earlier this month, Lopez blessed the masses with the lead single “Can’t Get Enough,” which was produced by Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman and Hit-Boy. On Friday (Jan. 26), she delivered a remix of the infectious cut that features a spotlight-stealing verse from Latto.

“Call the doctor, I don’t see nobody but you, do I still love you? Baby, is the sky blue? / Spoil a b**ch down and he faithful to me, too, you know you the reason why they hatin’ on me, boo / Can’t get enough, like, let me get some mo’, you know when it come to me, he love to do the most / I ain’t scared of ghosts, he bought me one of those, keep ’em out our business, I ain’t tryna post / Like, is it too good to be true?”