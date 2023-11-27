Jennifer Lopez is ready to return to music. Today (Nov. 27), the Bronx star announced her ninth studio LP, This Is Me… Now, which will serve as the sequel to 2002’s This Is Me… Then. As explained in a press release, the upcoming album “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip hop beats combined with her emotional signature vocals” and “is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.”

This Is Me… Now will come with a film of the same name, which is described as “a narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining” of Lopez’s personal life. Fans can check out a short trailer for the Dave Meyers-directed movie, which Lopez co-wrote alongside Matt Walton and her husband, actor Ben Affleck.

“[This album is] kind of a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist,” Lopez explained in an interview with Vogue. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way… but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

It’s been nine years since Lopez liberated her latest solo body of work, A.K.A., which — including its deluxe editions — consisted of 16 tracks with contributions from T.I., French Montana, Iggy Azalea, Rick Ross, Nas, Pitbull and more. In 2022, she teamed up with Maluma for the official soundtrack to Marry Me, a romantic comedy-drama in which she also starred.

Check out the trailer for This Is Me… Now, which arrives Feb. 16, 2024. The album’s lead single, “Can’t Get Enough,” lands on streaming platforms Jan. 10.