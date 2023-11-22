In related news, back in September, the Terror Squad leader gifted a pair of the newly released “Blackout” colorway of his Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 to Bill Clinton at the former head of state’s global initiative event.

In a video shared to Instagram, Fat Joe could be seen revealing the black-and-white kicks to the 42nd president, while deeming him an “honorary member of the squad.” During the meet up, he said, “Special delivery. Hottest sneaker in the game, sold out in five minutes. But, if I didn’t bring it to Bill, it wouldn’t be official. I love you so much. So many years, you fought for the people. We love you. I’m a huge fan of yours. Thank you so much for what you did for us, but the mailman delivers.” Check out Clinton rocking the rocking the sneakers below.