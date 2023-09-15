Fat Joe has been announced as the host of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards that will be held on Oct. 3 at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta. The event will be broadcast on Oct. 10 on BET at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the second year in a row that he has hosted the awards ceremony. The rap veteran is also a co-executive producer for the event.

Fat Joe commented on the honor, telling Billboard, “Hip hop is my life, and I’m extremely proud to return as host of BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way. It’s going to be a legendary night of music and entertainment, and you’re not going to want to miss it.”

As a continuation of the celebration of hip hop‘s 50th anniversary, this year’s edition will include a diverse assembly of industry veterans, emerging artists, and international stars. As REVOLT previously reported, 21 Savage and Cardi B are leading the list with 12 nominations each. Drake has received nine nominations, followed closely by DJ Khaled and Burna Boy with seven each, and J. Cole with six.

Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome back a true hip hop legend in Fat Joe as this year’s host! As we round out a banner year of celebrating hip hop’s landmark half-century of influencing culture, he is the perfect emcee to lead us through what promises to be an iconic night. Throughout his career, he has continued to be a leader within the culture, bridging the gap between generations. We can’t wait to watch what he comes up with for this year’s show.”

The official nominations for the awards are chosen by respected figures in the music industry who make up a voting academy for the ceremony. Fans can vote for a variety of categories, including DJ of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Hip Hop Platform.