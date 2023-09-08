In October, many of the culture’s biggest talents will flock to Atlanta for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Thursday (Sept. 7), the nominations were revealed, which saw 21 Savage and Cardi B as the leaders with 12 each. Both can be found in seven of the 17 categories available — Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Lyricist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, and Song of the Year.
Right behind them are Drake, who has nine, and DJ Khaled, who is tied with Burna Boy for seven. For the We The Best head honcho, four of those can be attributed to “GOD DID,” the Miami-based talent’s A-list collab alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy. J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, Latto, Coi Leray, and DaBaby are scored a minimum of three nominations.
Check out the full list of selected artists below. The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will premiere on the network the following Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- GloRilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “GOD DID,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z , John Legend, and Fridayy
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players,” Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
Hip Hop Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life’s Great…, GloRilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- GOD DID, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage
- Heroes and Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman., Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Video
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
- “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
Best Collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “GOD DID,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
Impact Track
- “30,” Nas
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
- “Champions,” NLE Choppa
- “GOD DID,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike and André 3000 feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama and Jeezy
- Drake and 21 Savage
- EARTHGANG
- Larry June and The Alchemist
- Quavo and Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- KAYTRANADA
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby and Reel Goats
- Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- KAYTRANADA
- Metro Boomin
Best Hip Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- “Caresha Please“
- “Drink Champs“
- HipHopDX
- “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game”
- Rap Caviar
- “The Breakfast Club”
- “The Joe Budden Podcast”
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha (Yung Miami)
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- JAY-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike and André 3000 feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (GloRilla and Cardi B)
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z , John Legend, and Fridayy)
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
