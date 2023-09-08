In October, many of the culture’s biggest talents will flock to Atlanta for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Thursday (Sept. 7), the nominations were revealed, which saw 21 Savage and Cardi B as the leaders with 12 each. Both can be found in seven of the 17 categories available — Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Lyricist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, and Song of the Year.

Right behind them are Drake, who has nine, and DJ Khaled, who is tied with Burna Boy for seven. For the We The Best head honcho, four of those can be attributed to “GOD DID,” the Miami-based talent’s A-list collab alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy. J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, Latto, Coi Leray, and DaBaby are scored a minimum of three nominations.

Check out the full list of selected artists below. The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will premiere on the network the following Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z , John Legend, and Fridayy

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, GloRilla

Coi, Coi Leray

GOD DID, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage

Heroes and Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman., Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B

Best Collaboration

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B

Impact Track

“30,” Nas

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba

“Champions,” NLE Choppa

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike and André 3000 feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama and Jeezy

Drake and 21 Savage

EARTHGANG

Larry June and The Alchemist

Quavo and Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

KAYTRANADA

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby and Reel Goats

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

KAYTRANADA

Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

“Caresha Please“

“Drink Champs“

HipHopDX

“Million Dollaz Worth Of Game”

Rap Caviar

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Joe Budden Podcast”

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha (Yung Miami)

DJ Khaled

Drake

JAY-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike and André 3000 feat. Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (GloRilla and Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z , John Legend, and Fridayy)

Best International Flow